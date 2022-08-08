Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident at Carmichael Intersection Involves Three Vehicles
Dewey Drive Intersection Crash Causes Minor Injuries. Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Carmichael following a crash at an intersection on August 10. The accident occurred at the northeast corner of Dewey Drive and Madison Avenue just before noon. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that it involved a Honda, Jeep and a flat-bed truck, which also crashed into a pole.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Intersection Collision Causes at Least One Injury
Accident at 65th Street Intersection Involves Two Vehicles. A two-vehicle intersection collision in Sacramento resulted in at least one injury on August 11. The accident occurred at the intersection of 65th Street and Sky Parkway around 9:09 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one female appeared to be injured, and medics with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the scene.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident Reported in Woodland
A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Woodland on August 9 when a woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred along State Route 113 near West Covell Boulevard during the afternoon hours, according to the Woodland California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Authorities say the woman walked onto the highway where she was struck by a small sedan and was killed.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Highway 113 [Woodland, CA]
The incident happened on State Route 113, north of West Covell Boulevard. According to investigators, a woman walked onto the highway and was fatally struck by a small sedan. Emergency crews responded to the dispatch shortly afterward, they arrived at the scene and rendered first aid. However, despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene due to the extent of her condition. At this time, her identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
KCRA.com
Man injured in shooting near Antelope Walmart, sheriff’s office says
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man was injured in a shooting near a Walmart in Antelope, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened Thursday around 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of Watt Avenue. The caller told authorities that a man was shot and lying on the ground and that the suspect had left the scene.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Vineyard Reportedly Caused by Speed and Alcohol
Collision on Sheldon Lake Drive Kills Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. A fatal accident occurred on August 9 in the Vineyard area that also caused severe trauma to a female passenger in the vehicle. The accident happened on Sheldon Lake Drive, where the roadway changes its name to Sunrise Boulevard and is intersected by Grant Line Road at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the cause of the accident.
L.A. Weekly
Gerard Martin Aguilar Dead after Rollover Crash near Sheldon Lake Drive [Sacramento, CA]
21-Year-Old Elk Grove Man Killed in Suspected DUI Crash near Grant Line Road. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m., near Grant Line Road on August 9th. According to reports, Aguilar was speeding in a 2021 Honda Civic along Sunrise Boulevard and failed to negotiate a curve. As a result,...
L.A. Weekly
Cynthia Wright Killed in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Greenback Lane [Orangevale, CA]
56-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Crash near Walnut Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 10:00 p.m., just west of Walnut Avenue on August 6th. According to reports, the driver of a Honda Element SC struck Wright as she was walking along the northbound lanes outside of a marked crosswalk. Upon impact, the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene and left debris scattered along the road.
goldcountrymedia.com
Wrong way driver crashes into Orangevale business
Units from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to Orangevale Monday afternoon where a vehicle accident resulted in two people needing medical aid and a commercial structure was damaged. According to CHP reports, the driver of a pick-up truck was driving westbound in the...
L.A. Weekly
Man and Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Garden Highway [Sacramento, CA]
2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Northgate Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., near Northgate Boulevard on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the auto accident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that two vehicles collided...
Man found shot in Sacramento County Walmart parking lot
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a Walmart parking lot late Thursday night. Deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to the 7900 block of Watt Avenue around 11 p.m. after a caller reported that someone had been shot and was lying on the ground. At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon rushed him to the hospital and deputies say he's expected to survive. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but detectives say it appears the victim and suspect knew each other. No information about the suspect has been released at this point.
actionnewsnow.com
Man who died in plane crash near Glenn-Colusa county line identified
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who was killed in the plane crash on Tuesday near the Glenn and Colusa county line. The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jack Davis, 73, of Sacramento. Deputies said he was the pilot. The cause of death...
KCRA.com
Man found dead after house fire in Carmichael, officials say
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A man was found dead after a house fire in the Carmichael area of Sacramento County sparked on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. "It was a very challenging fight because of the amount of fire that was coming from that front side," said Sacramento Metro Fire Department spokesperson Parker Wilbourn. "It was a very hot fire and also coupled with power lines arching, sparking and had actually come down. It was a challenging firefight."
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Accident Occurs at Intersection
Accident at Elkhorn Boulevard Intersection Injures Pedestrian. A pedestrian accident happened in Sacramento on August 8 after an individual on foot was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene. The collision was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring at the intersection of east Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards a few minutes before 4:00 p.m. Medics with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived to assess the injuries suffered by the pedestrian.
AOL Corp
Cameron Park man killed in south Sacramento County crash identified by coroner
Coroners’ officials have identified the driver killed in an early Tuesday crash in the Vineyard area of south Sacramento County that also seriously injured a passenger in the car. The driver was identified as Gerard Martin Aguilar, 21, of Cameron Park, according to Sacramento County Coroner’s officials. The crash...
KCRA.com
Arson suspected as cause of Antelope vegetation fire, authorities say
ANTELOPE, Calif. — Firefighters battled a vegetation fire they believe to have been started on purpose in Sacramento County, authorities said. The about 15-acre fire burned near North Antelope Road and Antelope Road on Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The fire had multiple start points and...
KCRA.com
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
KCRA.com
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
Sacramento Police make announcement about explosions heard in Land Park
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department announced Thursday that explosions heard in the South Land Park neighborhood are coming from IEDs, improvised explosive devices. "It's very dangerous stuff. Very dangerous," said Eduardo Monterrubio, who lives in the affected Sacramento neighborhood. Ex-Marine Eduardo Monterrubio is familiar with how IEDs sound but never expected to hear them while living in Sacramento."Well it's pretty scary to hear something so close and your windows rattle, and you get scared your wife gets scared." Eduardo showed us his fence, damaged from one of the explosions. "They've been dropping bombs underneath the freeway. They threw one at my fence and blew a hole into it, he continued.Sacramento Police believe that the explosions that have occurred in the area are related and are asking anyone with any information regarding potential suspects to come forward.
