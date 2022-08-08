ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Brian Kelly is the new man in charge for the LSU Tigers football program. But will he lead the team to immediate success in 2022?. Following their National Championship win in the 2019 season, the LSU Tigers were unable to replicate that success. Most of that can be contributed to the majority of their starters heading to the NFL. Less than two years after leading the historic team to a CFP National title, Ed Orgeron and the program agreed to part ways.
BJ Ojulari reveals feelings on earning the No. 18 LSU jersey, responsibility it brings

LSU junior defensive end BJ Ojulari will sport No. 18 this season for the Tigers, carrying on a time-honored tradition for the team. The No. 18 jersey is given to the player — or players — who best exemplify Tigers football. Ojulari was one of the Tigers’ representatives at SEC Media Days this offseason. Already a major part of the defense last season, he had 54 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks, which led the team.
How will Louisiana football do in its first year without Billy Napier?

Louisiana football is coming off of an outstanding 2021 run, but Billy Napier is no longer at the team’s helm. How will 2022 treat the Cajuns?. Some programs, regardless of how successful they may be, will never be much more than a stepping stone for a coach on the come-up, and that is exactly what the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns were for former head coach Billy Napier.
LSU Health Shreveport hosts COVID news conference

2019 LLWS Championship team from Louisiana unveils new exhibit at La. Sports Hall of Fame. Three years ago, one team from Louisiana made history at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. The team has now been honored with a new exhibit at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
