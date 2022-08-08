Read full article on original website
Prediction: LSU Tigers set to land in-state bluechip prospect this weekend
The LSU Tigers have put together the nation's No. 6 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, highlighted by a talented in-state nucleus. Catholic High School five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. leads a group of six local pledges that also consists of Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb ...
theadvocate.com
Is LSU getting closer to a QB? Thursday's practice did seem to give some indications.
At the beginning of an open practice Thursday morning, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier slowly trotted onto the outdoor fields. He trailed behind the rest of LSU’s quarterbacks, trying not to aggravate an ankle sprain. Nussmeier wore full pads without a brace or any visible tape, but his mobility was...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU - FSU Halftime prediction
Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
theadvocate.com
Woodlawn's Rickie Collins set to commit; ESPN to broadcast Zachary-Woodlawn game Oct. 6,
Two football commitments with LSU implications are set to take place this week. Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins is set to announce his commitment at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mason’s Grill, which is located not far from the school. The announcement comes just more than a week after Collins decommitted from Purdue, a school he committed to last fall.
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin Jr. makes his college choice, and he's going to the Big 12
Have you heard about the big guy who made a big decision Wednesday? That is the Jamall Franklin Jr. story. The Scotlandville lineman committed to Houston in front of teammates and family in the school’s gym. “I love the coaching staff, I love the players, and I love the...
brproud.com
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
tigerdroppings.com
So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's
I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears.
thisis50.com
iisaiiahRR – Road Runner
Coming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is iisaiiahRR and his new single “Road Runner”. The MC has been in the game a little over a year and has been making leaps ever since. On this new release he documents his grind and how he will overcome his trials and enemies to succeed.
The Best Stop Supermarket in Scott, LA is Opening in Texas
November 1, 1986 would start one of the area's most popular stops in Acadiana. Lawrence Menard and Rober Cormier didn't know at the time, they were opening up a landmark in their area. I remember when I was younger in the first days of GPS, we ran across it on pure accident. Mom had heard about it from friends, and we finally found it. Walking into the store I instantly saw photos of these famous cajun musicians including Wayne Toups back in his mullet days. Instantly, I knew anything from this place was going to be amazing. It was.
wbrz.com
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
an17.com
Strawberry Jam set for August 16
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics will host Strawberry Jam on Aug. 16 in Strawberry Stadium to help kick off the 2021-22 SLU Athletics year. Sponsored by Olive Garden, Strawberry Jam is open exclusively to Southeastern students and is set for 6-8 p.m. on the Strawberry Stadium turf. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the parking garage adjacent to Strawberry Stadium.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
Louisiana deputies pull over driver for speeding, find 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit. The Murano was clocked going 17 miles over the speed […]
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
