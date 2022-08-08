ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

How butterfly implant the size of a baked bean helps weak hearts by applying pressure on highly sensitive nerve endings that regulate blood pressure and heart rate

By Pat Hagan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An implant shaped like a butterfly that is put in the neck offers a radical new approach for heart failure — a condition that affects a million Britons.

The metal device, which is the size of a baked bean, is inserted into one of the two carotid arteries, which run on each side of the neck, connecting the heart to the brain.

The ‘wings’ of the butterfly-shaped gadget apply gentle pressure on receptors in the lining of the carotid artery. Called baroreceptors, these are highly sensitive nerve endings that regulate blood pressure and heart rate.

Studies show that gently applying constant pressure to these receptors sends a signal to the brain to lower heart rate, reducing strain on the heart and, in turn, heart failure (which means the organ does not pump as efficiently as it should).

Slowing the heartbeat also gives the left ventricle (the main pumping chamber) more time to fill up with oxygen-rich blood.

When the heart does then contract, more blood is pumped around the body. Improving the supply of oxygen to key organs and muscles means fewer heart failure symptoms — such as breathlessness, severe fatigue and swelling in the legs and feet (caused by blood pooling in the lower part of the body).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWEWu_0h9jAK3D00
Slowing the heartbeat also gives the left ventricle (the main pumping chamber) more time to fill up with oxygen-rich blood

Heart failure most commonly develops after a heart attack; other risk factors are high blood pressure, smoking and obesity.

Cardiac muscle damaged by a heart attack no longer works as efficiently and the weakened heart responds by working harder to try to maintain blood flow.

This puts it under greater strain and it gradually becomes even weaker. Treatments include medication, such as blood pressure pills, and lifestyle changes to reduce the strain on the heart. But many patients end up needing a pacemaker to keep the heart beating regularly and at the right speed.

Others undergo cardiac resynchronisation therapy, where an implant in the heart ensures the walls of the left ventricle all contract at the same time — rather than out of time with each other, as can happen in some heart failure cases. But these treatments require invasive surgery, which carries a risk of infection.

New solutions are needed because, as more people survive heart attacks and the ageing population increases, heart failure is becoming a bigger problem. The butterfly implant, called MobiusHD, can be put in place in just 30 minutes. The idea is based on a form of treatment known as baroreceptor activation therapy.

Numerous studies show applying slight pressure on receptors in the neck — tricking them into thinking blood is pressing against them because blood pressure is too high — slows the heart rate and eases strain on the heart.

Following a signal from the receptors to the brain that blood pressure needs to be brought under control and heart rate lowered, the brain responds by dilating blood vessels (to let blood flow more freely) and slowing the rate at which the heart contracts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hen93_0h9jAK3D00
Heart failure most commonly develops after a heart attack; other risk factors are high blood pressure, smoking and obesity

A similar implant (called the Barostim NEO) also activates nerves in the neck and is approved for use as a heart failure treatment across Europe.

But because this implant relies on electricity to stimulate baroreceptors, it means a matchbox-sized generator must also be implanted into the chest, with wires connecting it to the carotid artery in the neck. The butterfly implant needs no power pack so is much simpler to put in place.

Under a general anaesthetic, a tiny incision is made just beneath the jaw into the carotid artery. A plastic tube containing the collapsed implant is fed via a wire into the artery to where the baroceptors are found. Once in place, it’s opened up, immediately applying gentle pressure to the receptors lining the artery.

Now a clinical trial is under way at nine hospitals in Australia, Canada, the U.S. and Germany, involving 40 heart failure patients who have not improved on any existing treatments to see if this device helps. The trial is scheduled to end in December 2023.

Initial data on 19 patients, presented at a cardiology conference in Frankfurt in June, showed they all experienced improvements in heart rate and blood supply from the heart.

Professor Klaus Witte, a cardiologist at Leeds Institute of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medicine, says the implant could potentially help heart failure patients but adds: ‘The preliminary data looks promising but we need a larger randomised trial to really be sure of its effects.’

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Heart Disease#Heart Failure#Heart Rate#Heart Attacks#Blood Pressure#Diseases#General Health
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

There Are Two Types of Narcissist, And The Difference Is Critical, Research Shows

In a time when flaunting your best self on social media has become a norm, narcissistic traits seem to be everywhere. In today's slang, off-putting behaviors like entitlement, superiority, and self-congratulating are known as 'flexing'. Such traits might be more common these days, but being narcissistic is still seen as a pathological personality trait, akin to being sadistic, manipulative, or even psychopathic.
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

These twins share a brain, can access each other's feelings and even see through each other's eyes

Krista and Tatiana Hogan are inseparable twins, both literally and metaphorically. The twins are joined at the head and their brains are connected by a thalamic bridge that gives them rare capabilities. They can access each other's feelings and even see out of each other's eyes. Craniopagus twins, joined at the head, are a rare occurence at just one in 2.5 million. A majority of craniopagus twins don't live past 24 hours. Krista and Tatiana Hogan were given a survival chance of 20%. The Hogan twins were born on October 25, 2006, in Vancouver, Canada and it took 16 medics to deliver them safely, reported CBC. The pair was featured as part of a documentary titled "Inseparable" and highlighted neurological capabilities that have since astounded researchers. They can read each other's thoughts without having to mouth the words. The twins say it's like, “Talking in our heads.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Teenager with a 'severe eating disorder' dies after a judge rules doctors could stop providing her with artificial nutrition and hydration, following an application from her mental health trust

A teenager who had a 'severe eating disorder' has died after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing her with life-saving medical treatment following a plea from her mental health trust. The 19-year-old woman, whose identity has remained private, was said to have had a 'very complex condition' that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

536K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy