ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Boone, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Boone, IA
Lifestyle
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident

Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests

Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Sunscreen#Alcohol#Pedal#The Rail Explorers Depot
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens

Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. About 73% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, down from 76% a week ago, the USDA report […] The post Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Indianola officials address people's concerns on small parking spaces

INDIANOLA, Iowa — People in Indianola are saying that the parking spaces in the town square are too small and that there are not enough parking spots available. This comes as residents get accustomed to the newly revitalized downtown. One Facebook post that details those concerns has more than...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
ourquadcities.com

QC woman is weight-loss royalty (wait until you see her now!)

TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Kathy Cliché of Clinton , who lost 85.4 pounds, and Larry Faber of Mason City who lost 102 pounds, are the 2021 Iowa Queen and King. They were recently honored at the Iowa recognition events on April 23 in Ames, a news release says.
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

Ames Police investigating death of Iowa State University student

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating the death of an Iowa State University student. Officers were called to an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue Wednesday on a report of a deceased person. Police say an autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. […]
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Vietnam veterans still fighting Agent Orange decades later

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Vietnam War claimed the lives of more than 800 Iowans. Local veterans hope a special event Wednesday can also honor the soldiers who died years later or are still feeling the deadly effects of a toxin used in combat. “On the Iowa Vietnam Wall there are 868 combat-related deaths. Their […]
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police identify motorcyclist killed in Aug. 6 crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a motorcycle driver involved in an early morning crash on Aug. 6 has died. Officers responded to 2nd Ave and Laurel St in Des Moines around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The motorcycle's operator, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls, was transported to the hospital. He died Wednesday night.
DES MOINES, IA
977thebolt.com

For Jensen, demolition of Wildcat Wonderland is ‘bittersweet’

Humboldt, IA – Phase one of the Wildcat Wonderland build commenced yesterday in Taft Park. While the new structure is slowly starting to take shape, the footprint of the existing structure shrunk as Jensen Drainage & Excavation began to demolish the remaining portions of the former Wildcat Wonderland. Gary...
HUMBOLDT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy