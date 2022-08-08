Read full article on original website
So Daniels is the leader, who would you want as backup if LSU’s down multiple scores?
Who would you want Brennan or Nuss slinging it on every down if LSU’s down multiple scores? I’m leaning towards Brennan. Kelly might be too. Nuss prolly. Late in the game, OLine is tired. Brennan would be a statue and any pressure would immediately eat him up. LSU...
In defense of Brennan
He has chest, no doubt. Stuck around when he could have transferred. Kid bleeds purple. He has guts too...well a dad bod gut... What do u have? Why should he get the job? He has chest, no doubt. Stuck around when he could have transferred. Kid bleeds purple. I mean...
Danny Etling playing in GB game
Wow I didn't even know he played foosball anymore. Just completed a nice pass that went for 68 yds. He was definitely a warrior, I don't think his heart was ever in question. Hey, no one said he was a nice quarterback. Just a good quarterback. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge.
LSU Big Cat Video
I was told BK was too good for the Big Cat drills. Les liked him some big cat too... Did Ed O stop that?. Not the real thing without this caveman in the mix. I can't even fathom how good Campbell will be in 3 years. LSU Fan. Third Earth.
Stockyard Cafe in Port Allen
Anybody know about this place. I'm intrigued enough to almost stop when I pass by there but I never do. Nope, owner is tired of footing the bills w no customers. It's good eating. You should stop. Might be cash only though. It's been a hot minute since I have been.
Joe Burreaux jerseys from BRNC are ready
Just an FYI if u did join the players NIL club and donated $25 or more in July u should see an email about the Burreaux jersey. Says may take up to 4 weeks to ship then another weekish to be delivered. Reply. Replies (2) LSU Fan. Livonia. Member since...
After working in Kenner and Metairie today, Baton Rouge is not so bad
I had to cover for a driver who covers that area and it was miserable. Traffic was terrible and everything is too close together. I couldn’t see myself living there. I know I complain about BR sometimes but when I got back to Baton Rouge, I was like. In...
Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement
Per LSUSports.net: Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
The offensive line may well scuttle the season...again.
Outside of 2019, the O-line has been a serious problem for this program and this year has the potential to continue in that sad tradition. I think that losses this year will be mostly due to O-line deficiencies. The good news is that Kelly seems to be the kind of...
New Neighbor in Prairieville
Just moved to Prairieville for grad school and I have a few questions for you baws from AP. 2. Where is a reliable barber that won’t charge me $40 for a 15 minute haircut?. 5. Any places to avoid other than Prairieville itself for all the smartass folks on here?
Brian Kelly impressed by true freshman TE Mason Taylor
Brian Kelly: "One of the big surprises has been Mason Taylor...he's going to play for us" Was he not supposed to play for us? He is on the team. Plus he is related to Joy. Was he not supposed to play for us? He is on the team. LSU Fan.
LSU Lands Commitment From 4-Star QB Rickie Collins
Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff have landed four-star quarterback Rickie Collins who announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night. Collins, a senior at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, recently de-committed from Purdue last week which opened the door for LSU. The 6-3, 185-pound passer is...
Jordy said LSU is going all out for Jordan Matthews
He said he will most likely commit to Texas on Monday but this is not over. He said the whole staff is recruiting Matthews pedal to the metal and repairing that relationship. He said if he does enroll in January to Texas or wherever he will commit to on Monday, LSU will definitely give him a lot to think about.
FS: LSU vs SU 3 tickets and Parking
I have three tickets for sale. Section 419 Row 41 Seats 12, 13, 14. I also have a parking pass in lot 408. $120 for all, offers considered. Can meet at Bass Pro in Denham Springs or I can transfer the tickets electronically and mail the parking pass. Full payment required before transfer.
Report: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Dealing With Minor Ankle Injury
Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK. Multiple sources are reporting that LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier suffered a minor ankle injury this week. Nussmeier, who is competing for the starting job, is not expected to miss too much time after that, according to reports. Here's some...
Who makes the best cheesesteak in Baton Rouge?
Since South of Philly on Sherwood closed, I have struggled to find a good cheesesteak without driving to Ascension Parish. Who has the best one in EBR? I've tried Philly Me Up, and if that's the best we've got, then we're in a sad state of affairs. What did you...
Baton Rouge Police Department confiscate trunk full of promethazine during traffic stop
Couldn’t even be bothered to pack it correctly. For shame. Just need the codeine with it to make purple drank. And that crazy shit, I'm tripping on some skinny bitches. Sipping on some sizzurp, sip, sipping on some, sip. Sipping on some sizzurp, sip, sipping on some, sip. Sipping...
Sheriff: Sneaky car burglars targeting unsuspecting victims at gas pumps
BATON ROUGE - Investigators at the sheriff's office are warning drivers of burglars targeting people pumping gas after a reported burglary. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a video showing the thieves pulling up alongside a victim's truck at a Marathon gas station. The passenger in the vehicle reached over and opened the truck door, appearing to rummage around inside.
