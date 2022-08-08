Read full article on original website
City of North Mankato Encourages Water Conservation Measures
North Mankato, Minn. The City of North Mankato is encouraging water conservation measures, following a letter received by the DNR notifying water suppliers and utilities the state is in the drought watch phase. Based upon the request from the DNR to complete water reduction strategies, the City requests residents put...
Mankato School Board to Meet About Map Drive
The Mankato Area Public School Board will meet tonight at 5 p.m. to review the process of naming the Map Drive Property and will also receive a construction and programming update.
Apply to Join the Public Safety Advisory Committee
City of Mankato says consider applying to the Public Safety Advisory Committee to get involved in local government. Individuals interested in joining this Mankato Committee are encouraged to apply online by Tuesday, August 23; however, applications are accepted anytime. Members of the Public Safety Advisory Committee are proactively involved in...
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
National Manhunt Declared For MOA Shooting Suspects
(Bloomington, MN) — There is now a nationwide manhunt for the suspects in last week’s shooting at the Mall of America. Police in Bloomington say the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man who police say encouraged the shooting remain at large. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said they will not rest until Lark and his accomplice are in custody. Surveillance footage shows them leave the mall, then get a ride to a near-by hotel. After that, no one is guessing where they went.
Charges Against Three In Mall Of America Shooting
(Bloomington, MN) — There are charges against the three people who police in Bloomington say helped last week’s Mall of America shooter escape. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against the assistant manager at the local Best Western by the mall, her cousin, and her boyfriend. The charges say the three hid the shooter after the shooting, and then lied to police. Investigators say the suspected shooter, who they’ve named as 21-year-old Shamar Lark, remains on the loose. The three suspects charged yesterday are due in court later today.
