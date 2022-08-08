ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
TMZ.com

Bernie Sanders Sparks New Meme with Capitol Hill Steps Photo

Bernie Sanders is firing up the meme machine again -- this time by posing in the thick of summer and looking dog-tired while hard at work ... a shot that's worth a thousand words. The Vermont senator was photographed Sunday laying out on the Capitol Hill steps, where he appeared...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy