Here are the key primary election results from Vermont
In Vermont, there are competitive, open primaries for U.S. Senate and the state's lone U.S. House seat.
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
GOP's risky proposition: Rebuffing a fossil fuel-friendly climate bill
GOP lawmakers have attacked the climate and energy pieces of the Senate-passed Inflation Reduction Act by labeling it as modeled on Democrats' Green New Deal.
Democrats in array at last, with domestic agenda in bloom
Now a party that has struggled at sales pitches must sell the climate, tax and health care vision that it's about to achieve.

Bernie Sanders Sparks New Meme with Capitol Hill Steps Photo
Bernie Sanders is firing up the meme machine again -- this time by posing in the thick of summer and looking dog-tired while hard at work ... a shot that's worth a thousand words. The Vermont senator was photographed Sunday laying out on the Capitol Hill steps, where he appeared...
