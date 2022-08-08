Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What should happen to the space beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is looking for feedback from the community on what people would like to see happen to the area beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct once the reconstruction of Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka is completed. Downtown Topeka Inc. is collecting feedback on how to best make use of the area beneath […]
WIBW
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
Bidders wanted more money than KDOT budgeted to build express lane on U.S. 69
Two initial bids to build an express lane on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park were substantially higher than the Kansas Department of Transportation budgeted for the job.
Demolition downtown, new restaurant coming to S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A downtown Topeka location is facing demolition following a city council vote. The Topeka City Council voted in favor of demolishing the building during their Aug. 9 meeting. The building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. was up for discussion during Tuesday night’s city council meeting after the Topeka Landmarks Commission voted in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Historic Breckenridge Hotel concept on indefinite hold with former Lowther North building on market
Plans for converting the former Lowther North school building into a combination hotel-convention center will have to develop under new ownership. Ek Real Estate is listing the building for sale. The asking price is $1.5 million for the building, which was constructed in 1914. A local development group involving John...
KCTV 5
City of Lawrence donates nearly five acres of land toward affordable housing
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A generous donation of 4.64 acres of city-owned land distributed by the City of Lawrence to Tenants to Homeowners, Inc. is helping efforts to create more affordable housing. According to a news release from the City of Lawrence, the donated land is located at the corner...
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
KVOE
City of Emporia says property tax notice has errors
The city of Emporia says there are errors in Lyon County’s 2022 property tax notice. A news release from Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the city’s estimated taxes in the Notice of Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes are not accurate in most cases, although amounts or percentages have not been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawrence board could close schools due to budget issues
The Lawrence school board is looking at another way to solve budget issues that could include cutting schools.
WIBW
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Power was back on for all but a handful of Evergy customers shortly before 6 a.m. Monday after a large outage affected nearly 2,000 homes earlier in the morning in southeast Topeka, authorities said. Shortly after the outage occurred around 4:14 a.m. Monday, some 1,890 Evergy...
kcur.org
Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems
Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
New electric mini-train coming to Gage Park
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park mini-train is expected to be replaced in the near future with new features and an updated look. Chance Rides is a manufacturing company based in Wichita that is working on building the new mini-train. Heidi Knotts, an employee for Chance Rides, said that the new model of the train […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Chase, Lyon Co. Chief Judge to retire after 32-year career
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chief Judge in Chase and Lyon counties will retire following a 32-year career helping keep the community safe and fair. Kansas Courts says Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler will retire on Sept. 3, following 32 years of service to the 5th Judicial District, which includes Chase and Lyon counties.
Crews work to repair sinkhole south of Lawrence
A six-foot deep sinkhole opened on U.S. 59 highway ramp south of Lawrence. KDOT is working with the county to make repairs, reopen ramp.
bluevalleypost.com
Company replaces Overland Park property owner’s roof after crew accidentally removed it
An Overland Park property owner received quite a shock last week after a huge mix up left him without a roof. What happened: Around 7 a.m. last Monday, Steve Kornspan received a call from guests staying at one of his rental properties asking why he would have the roof replaced knowing that he had rented out the home.
KVOE
Former Wabaunsee County coroner ordered not to do business in Kansas
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says former Wabaunsee County coroner Shawn Parcells can no longer do business in Kansas. Schmidt says Parcells and three corporate entities under Parcells’ control, Parcells Forensic Pathology Group LLC, ParCo-Parcells and Company LLC and National Autopsy and Tissue Recovery Services, have to pay over $250,000 in restitution to over 80 customers as related to private autopsy services. Parcells and the corporations have other financial penalties as well — $200,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, $200,000 for violating the Kansas False Claims Act, almost $50,000 to Wabaunsee County in damages and $60,000 in investigative and receivership fees.
Emporia gazette.com
Hostess twin-pack: Employees receiving another bonus
It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake. Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the approximately 625 employees at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”
kmaland.com
Northeast Kansas to host tractor cruise fundraiser for Angelman Syndrome Foundation
(Everest, Kan.) -- A tractor cruise fundraiser for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation will take place in Northeast Kansas this Labor Day Weekend. Keith Olsen of Everest, Kan., has been coordinating this annual event for nearly two decades; ever since Angelman syndrome affected his family directly. “I’ve been doing this cruise...
KWCH.com
Kansas man banned from continuing autopsy business due to ‘unlawful services’
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a statement released Monday morning, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that a Kansas man has been banned from continuing his autopsy business in Kansas. Shawn Parcells, who has resided in both Leawood and Topeka, has been ordered to pay over $250,000 in restitution related...
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Comments / 0