Topeka, KS

KSNT News

What should happen to the space beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is looking for feedback from the community on what people would like to see happen to the area beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct once the reconstruction of Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka is completed. Downtown Topeka Inc. is collecting feedback on how to best make use of the area beneath […]
KSNT News

Demolition downtown, new restaurant coming to S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A downtown Topeka location is facing demolition following a city council vote. The Topeka City Council voted in favor of demolishing the building during their Aug. 9 meeting. The building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. was up for discussion during Tuesday night’s city council meeting after the Topeka Landmarks Commission voted in […]
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
KVOE

City of Emporia says property tax notice has errors

The city of Emporia says there are errors in Lyon County’s 2022 property tax notice. A news release from Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the city’s estimated taxes in the Notice of Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes are not accurate in most cases, although amounts or percentages have not been released.
kcur.org

Kansas has taken in a green industry with its own pollution problems

Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
KSNT News

New electric mini-train coming to Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park mini-train is expected to be replaced in the near future with new features and an updated look. Chance Rides is a manufacturing company based in Wichita that is working on building the new mini-train. Heidi Knotts, an employee for Chance Rides, said that the new model of the train […]
WIBW

Chase, Lyon Co. Chief Judge to retire after 32-year career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chief Judge in Chase and Lyon counties will retire following a 32-year career helping keep the community safe and fair. Kansas Courts says Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler will retire on Sept. 3, following 32 years of service to the 5th Judicial District, which includes Chase and Lyon counties.
KVOE

Former Wabaunsee County coroner ordered not to do business in Kansas

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says former Wabaunsee County coroner Shawn Parcells can no longer do business in Kansas. Schmidt says Parcells and three corporate entities under Parcells’ control, Parcells Forensic Pathology Group LLC, ParCo-Parcells and Company LLC and National Autopsy and Tissue Recovery Services, have to pay over $250,000 in restitution to over 80 customers as related to private autopsy services. Parcells and the corporations have other financial penalties as well — $200,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, $200,000 for violating the Kansas False Claims Act, almost $50,000 to Wabaunsee County in damages and $60,000 in investigative and receivership fees.
Emporia gazette.com

Hostess twin-pack: Employees receiving another bonus

It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake. Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the approximately 625 employees at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”

