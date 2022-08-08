Read full article on original website
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Highway Natives take on “The Beast”Lydia BellTallahassee, FL
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
247Sports
Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league
Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
247Sports
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
247Sports
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Time to Schein: Bye Bye Brady?
Evan Washburn and Gary Parrish discuss Tom Brady taking a leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to personal reasons.
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year
At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
247Sports
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
247Sports
Five-part ESPNU series "Welcome Home: South Carolina football" begins tonight
The five-part ESPNU series “Welcome Home: South Carolina Football” begins tonight at 7 p.m. and will feature on the station each week with the final episode coming the Wednesday after the season-opener. Cameras have been following the players and coaches around in the buildup to the season and...
Transfer WR Dee Wiggins turning some heads in Louisville fall camp
The University of Louisville football team has a bunch of new faces on the roster. And one that has stood out so far in fall camp is wide receiver Dee Wiggins. The transfer from Miami was solid during spring ball but U of L head coach Scott Satterfield said he's turned some heads during the first week or so of fall camp.
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
The best USF thing you'll see today
Probably, the best thing you'll see today, regardless. USF DT De'Juan Cease has earned a full scholarship. Cease (who's from DL coach Da'Quan Bowers' hometown), was a transfer from Division II Allen University in South Carolina and has fought his way to a scholarship at the Division I level. Really awesome to see, especially when you realize that defensive coordinator Bob Shoop said he has a chance to see time in the defensive line rotation this year.
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: First full day in pads arrives for ECU
After a bit of a delay, the first full day in pads for East Carolina's football team arrived on Thursday. The Pirates took Tuesday off due to a stomach bug making its way through the locker room, before returning to shells on Wednesday, and donning full pads on Thursday. It was the team's seventh overall workout of preseason camp. The Pirates will scrimmage for the first time this Saturday.
247Sports
NC State's Most Important Players: No. 10-1
Expectations for NC State's football team are among the highest in program history heading into the 2022 season. The Pack, which finished as a top 20 team last year, returns 18 starters and is poised for an even better season than the 9-3 (6-2 ACC) record in 2021. The Wolfpack...
247Sports
'He's playing at a high level right now': Illini left tackle Julian Pearl embracing new position
CHAMPAIGN — The left tackle position at Illinois hasn’t prompted much thought or concern for half of a decade. For most of five seasons, Vederian Lowe trotted to the position in his No. 79 jersey and manned the premium position for Illinois, protecting the blindside of the Illinois starting quarterbacks for the past three seasons.
NFL・
247Sports
Camp Notebook Day 7 Observations: Talking O-Line With Center Briason Mays & Guard John Bolding
A conversation with offensive linemen Briason Mays & John Bolding. Breaking down Plays of the day & young WR’s coming on.
NFL・
247Sports
'Our offense hasn't done anything'; Ryan Day pushing Ohio State to be great again
There has been a consistent goal for Ohio State throughout the offseason: getting back to and winning the Big Ten in 2022 and returning to the College Football Playoff. Since Nov. 23, 2021, when the Buckeyes lost to rivals Michigan for the first time since 2011, the failure of last year has been on the minds of players at coaches at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
247Sports
Cal VIP Practice Report: O-Line Updates, Highlights, 2-Deep Watch
Get the scoop from Cal Fall Camp football practice on Friday including the top highlights of the day, depth chart and injury news, an extended report on the O-Line and more.
247Sports
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson recaps first fall camp scrimmage
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson chatted with the local media following the first scrimmage of fall camp. Here's the full converation in Q&A format:
247Sports
