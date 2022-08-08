ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league

Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Mississippi State
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
247Sports

Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year

At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Performing#American Football#Florida State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

The best USF thing you'll see today

Probably, the best thing you'll see today, regardless. USF DT De'Juan Cease has earned a full scholarship. Cease (who's from DL coach Da'Quan Bowers' hometown), was a transfer from Division II Allen University in South Carolina and has fought his way to a scholarship at the Division I level. Really awesome to see, especially when you realize that defensive coordinator Bob Shoop said he has a chance to see time in the defensive line rotation this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: First full day in pads arrives for ECU

After a bit of a delay, the first full day in pads for East Carolina's football team arrived on Thursday. The Pirates took Tuesday off due to a stomach bug making its way through the locker room, before returning to shells on Wednesday, and donning full pads on Thursday. It was the team's seventh overall workout of preseason camp. The Pirates will scrimmage for the first time this Saturday.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

NC State's Most Important Players: No. 10-1

Expectations for NC State's football team are among the highest in program history heading into the 2022 season. The Pack, which finished as a top 20 team last year, returns 18 starters and is poised for an even better season than the 9-3 (6-2 ACC) record in 2021. The Wolfpack...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

'Our offense hasn't done anything'; Ryan Day pushing Ohio State to be great again

There has been a consistent goal for Ohio State throughout the offseason: getting back to and winning the Big Ten in 2022 and returning to the College Football Playoff. Since Nov. 23, 2021, when the Buckeyes lost to rivals Michigan for the first time since 2011, the failure of last year has been on the minds of players at coaches at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy