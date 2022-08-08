Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Wednesday marks a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away. 10pm Headlines 8/10. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Clinic welcomes new cardiac imaging software
If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. The Hub City looks back at a busy summer of community activities. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. |. As the summer months wind down, the City...
WDAM-TV
Homeless veteran honored in Laurel after hit-and-run
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Friends and family in the Laurel community gathered this evening to honor Harold Tucker. Tucker died from injuries in a hit-and-run incident on U.S. 84 on July 25. The driver is still unknown. Community members knew Tucker as the man who lived on the Cotton Mill...
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones Co. community collecting donations for Kentucky
Friends and family in the Laurel community gathered this evening to honor Harold Tucker. Hattiesburg Public Library offers thousands of options for National Book Lovers Day. August 9 is National Book Lovers Day, and the Hattiesburg Public Library wants the community to know novels are available for everyone. The Hub...
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones County Library promotes early childhood literacy
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Wednesday marks a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away. Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center offers...
Former Sumrall deputy municipal clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Sumrall pled guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway was ordered to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. Special agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Holloway in November 2021. White […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Rec. Center offers senior citizen activities in August
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department planned a month full of events and classes for senior citizens. Senior Programs Coordinator Chay Chapman said the goal...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
Carl Smith, 47, remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center following an attempt to break into a home in south Jones County. Hattiesburg gym prioritizes physical & mental health. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Hattiesburg business is not only promoting physical health but also mental health to...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. investigator says, ‘know your rights to defend your property’
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -After a homeowner shot a suspected intruder in the arm Monday morning, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said this act of self-defense is legal in the state of Mississippi, to a certain extent. JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie said if you catch someone breaking into your...
WDAM-TV
JCSD seeking suspects in Professional Automotive burglary
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying suspects in a burglary at Professional Automotive on Eastview Drive in the Powers community on Thursday, August 4. Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals shown in the security is asked to call...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking to identify suspects in auto burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted in an ongoing auto burglary investigation. HPD said they are looking to identify the two people pictured below in connection to an auto burglary that occurred on July 26 at an apartment on Campbell Scenic Drive.
WDAM-TV
Man arrested after fleeing 2-vehicle collision on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested after leaving the scene of a traffic accident Monday night. North Forrest volunteer firefighters responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the area of Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Scenic Drive around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, units learned that...
Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
WDAM-TV
Missing Wiggins woman may be in Jacksonville, Fla.
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins Monday. Wiggins Police now believe Taylor, who family members say suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement, got on a bus in Biloxi and may be in Jacksonville, Florida.
Deputies: Suspect shot during Jones County home invasion
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after they said a suspect was shot during a home invasion. The incident happened overnight on Earl Brashier Road. Investigators said the suspect, 47-year-old Carl Smith, broke into the home. During the incident, the homeowner shot Smith in the arm. Smith was taken to the […]
WDAM-TV
Road closed in Laurel to work on water line
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of North Ninth Street in Laurel will be closed until late Wednesday afternoon so that crews can wrap up installation on a water line. A stretch of North Ninth between West Fifth and West Sixth streets was closed Wednesday morning so that work on the east side of Ninth can be completed.
Hattiesburg police respond to Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. According to […]
WDAM-TV
Hol-Mac to create 31 new jobs in Bay Springs
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - News release from Hol-Mac Hol-Mac Corporation is creating 31 new jobs and investing $1 million by expanding its operations in Bay Springs. The company’s fifth expansion in Bay Springs is for its Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line to keep up with consumer demand. The company is expanding into the neighboring shell building on the site.
