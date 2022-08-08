ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Clinic welcomes new cardiac imaging software

If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. The Hub City looks back at a busy summer of community activities. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. |. As the summer months wind down, the City...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Homeless veteran honored in Laurel after hit-and-run

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Friends and family in the Laurel community gathered this evening to honor Harold Tucker. Tucker died from injuries in a hit-and-run incident on U.S. 84 on July 25. The driver is still unknown. Community members knew Tucker as the man who lived on the Cotton Mill...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel-Jones Co. community collecting donations for Kentucky

Friends and family in the Laurel community gathered this evening to honor Harold Tucker. Hattiesburg Public Library offers thousands of options for National Book Lovers Day. August 9 is National Book Lovers Day, and the Hattiesburg Public Library wants the community to know novels are available for everyone. The Hub...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel-Jones County Library promotes early childhood literacy

Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Wednesday marks a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away. Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center offers...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Former Sumrall deputy municipal clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Sumrall pled guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway was ordered to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. Special agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Holloway in November 2021. White […]
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Rec. Center offers senior citizen activities in August

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department planned a month full of events and classes for senior citizens. Senior Programs Coordinator Chay Chapman said the goal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time

Carl Smith, 47, remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center following an attempt to break into a home in south Jones County. Hattiesburg gym prioritizes physical & mental health. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Hattiesburg business is not only promoting physical health but also mental health to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD seeking suspects in Professional Automotive burglary

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying suspects in a burglary at Professional Automotive on Eastview Drive in the Powers community on Thursday, August 4. Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals shown in the security is asked to call...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD seeking to identify suspects in auto burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted in an ongoing auto burglary investigation. HPD said they are looking to identify the two people pictured below in connection to an auto burglary that occurred on July 26 at an apartment on Campbell Scenic Drive.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Man arrested after fleeing 2-vehicle collision on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested after leaving the scene of a traffic accident Monday night. North Forrest volunteer firefighters responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the area of Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Scenic Drive around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, units learned that...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing Wiggins woman may be in Jacksonville, Fla.

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins Monday. Wiggins Police now believe Taylor, who family members say suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement, got on a bus in Biloxi and may be in Jacksonville, Florida.
WIGGINS, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies: Suspect shot during Jones County home invasion

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after they said a suspect was shot during a home invasion. The incident happened overnight on Earl Brashier Road. Investigators said the suspect, 47-year-old Carl Smith, broke into the home. During the incident, the homeowner shot Smith in the arm. Smith was taken to the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Road closed in Laurel to work on water line

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of North Ninth Street in Laurel will be closed until late Wednesday afternoon so that crews can wrap up installation on a water line. A stretch of North Ninth between West Fifth and West Sixth streets was closed Wednesday morning so that work on the east side of Ninth can be completed.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police respond to Waffle House shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. According to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hol-Mac to create 31 new jobs in Bay Springs

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - News release from Hol-Mac Hol-Mac Corporation is creating 31 new jobs and investing $1 million by expanding its operations in Bay Springs. The company’s fifth expansion in Bay Springs is for its Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line to keep up with consumer demand. The company is expanding into the neighboring shell building on the site.
BAY SPRINGS, MS

