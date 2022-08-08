ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Podcast Alarms Fans: Ma'am, Are You Okay???

Early this summer, Wendy Williams teased her podcasting future. It’s more than just her return to the public sphere. She hopes that it will be a lucrative opportunity. Of course, Wendy has struggled with numerous health problems. Some fans wonder if she’s ready. Wendy’s newest promo is leaving...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer

Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
TV SERIES
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche: "This Is a Sad Day"

Ellen DeGeneres has released a statement in the wake of Anne Heche passing away. As previously reported, the Emmy-winning actress died on Friday, a week after she crashed her car into a home outside of Los Angeles. Heche was immediately taken to the hospital afterward, where she fell into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Melissa Gorga: Teresa Hates Me But I'll Not Quitting RHONJ!

No one was truly surprised when Teresa Giudice’s ill-advised wedding included some last-minute drama. Rumors of a seriously petty feud between Teresa and Melissa Gorga have circulated all week. Naturally, more rumors have followed. Is Melissa really planning to leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey after her latest...
TV & VIDEOS
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Tiger King#Wtf
The Guardian

The Great Almighty Gill review – a thoughtful, funny farewell

I write as someone who got a laugh with a Bob Monkhouse joke at his mother’s funeral, so I get where Daniel Hoffmann-Gill is coming from when he says he wants to share the eulogy he wrote for his father. David Gill died of dementia-related complications seven years ago and, as his son tells it, the funeral was sparsely attended. He thinks his big speech deserves a bigger audience, not only because it was a well-constructed tribute to a lovable rogue but also because, sentimentally, he would like to keep the name of his father alive.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Gossip

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to Jersey Shore, Breaks Down Over Sobriety

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro made his wildly anticipated return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday night. The appearance by this often-troubled star marked the first time he was seen on television since January 2022, back when his friends and castmates reacted to the news that he had once again been arrested for domestic violence.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Britney Spears: I've Been Traumatized By My Sons' Cruelty!

When Britney Spears conservatorship came to an end last year, fans were hopeful that the pop icon would finally be free to enjoy the fruits of her labor. But just as the dust began to settle from Britney’s never-ending legal battle, a new challenge arose. And this one also...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Big Brother Recap: The Leftovers Continue to Dominate the Game

Just when you think the week is already mapped out, those crafty Big Brother editors try to make you believe things are changing. At the top of Wednesday’s new episode, Monte, Joseph, and Terrance were on the block for eviction, with the plan being to replace them with Daniel and Kyle.
TV & VIDEOS

