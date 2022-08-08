Read full article on original website
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
WCU offers online, tuition-free class to K-12 teachers renewing license
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University will offer K-12 teachers an online, tuition-free class in September that can be used to assist in the renewal of the Mississippi Educator License. This is WCU School of Education’s latest move in a series of steps designed to tackle Mississippi’s teacher shortage...
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The “Petal Excel By 5 Coalition” is raising money for a community development project that will benefit the youngest members of “The Friendly City.”. More than $62,000 has been raised for grant applications toward a proposed infant/toddler playground at Hinton Park. “The playground,...
impact601.com
Jones College’s practical nursing grads are ready for new challenges
ELLISVILLE – A pinning and graduation ceremony for 21 students who recently finished Jones College’s Practical Nursing program was held to celebrate their accomplishments while overcoming many obstacles. Completing the one-year program was a challenge for some like 31-year-old Le’Chasity Taylor of Hattiesburg. The single mother of a 10-year-old girl previously earned an associate of arts degree in veterinary medicine. After working in the animal world for one and half years, she decided to find a new career working at Forrest General Hospital which lasted nine years working for different departments including the pathology lab, clinic lab and as an acute care tech on the medical surgical floor. Still wanting more, Taylor pursued a career in nursing.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - News release from Hol-Mac Hol-Mac Corporation is creating 31 new jobs and investing $1 million by expanding its operations in Bay Springs. The company’s fifth expansion in Bay Springs is for its Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line to keep up with consumer demand. The company is expanding into the neighboring shell building on the site.
Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
NOLA.com
$10.5 million water park, with lazy river and slides, planned for zoo in south Mississippi
If you’re planning to visit Hattiesburg Zoo next summer, you may want to pack a swimsuit. The popular South Mississippi zoo just off U.S. 49 will start construction on Serengeti Springs water park this month and is gearing for a summer 2023 opening. “Expanding the Hattiesburg Zoo to include...
