Idaho State

11 of America’s Most Amazing Motorcycle Road Trips

In the world of hogs and honeys, Idaho rates as prime motorcycle country. Beautiful blacktops, sweeping curves, steep canyons, and rolling hills make the Gem State the ideal landscape for any motorcycle expeditionist. Check out the Snake River-to-Super Volcano-to-Earthquake Lake-to-West Yellow Stone-Run, and the Murphy Loop, three of Idaho’s most...
Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Beautiful Gallery of Scenic Idaho

Voted the 16th most attractive state in the nation by a 2022 Thrillist survey, Idaho's geological breadth and beauty offer some of the most spectacular views in the nation. Some of the Gem State's most breathtaking wonders include:. Craters of the Moon National Monument. Hells Canyon. Redfish Lake. Sawtooth National...
Idaho Potato Shortage 2022 Impacts Gem State Economy

When people worldwide think of Idaho, one item comes to mind, potatoes. From Simplot to Micron, everyone knows Idaho is the potato capital of the world. Idaho has been the nation's leader in potato production for years, but just like last year, Idaho's perch as the potato king could be in jeopardy. (We covered the story here about the growth of Maine potatoes at the expense of our homegrown product.)
What Do You Think About Mandatory Tipping in Idaho?

We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
Camping Season is Not Over Yet Idaho, Check Out These Islands You Can Sleep On

As I started poking around to see what some of the best voted camping spots are I came across Islands that you can camp on in Idaho! Secluded and Gorgeous. Most of these are a bit of a drive away but to camp on an island, worth it. We will start with Coeur d’Alene. There are a few Bureau of Land Management Islands along the western shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene. They are pretty secluded so getting to them may be tricky if you don't own a boat. There are even 'floating outhouses' that is all you get for amenities though so be prepared to pack all of your trash to take with you. More than worth it for the waterfront views and distance from the hustle and bustle.
There’s A Potato Shortage In Idaho…EVERYBODY PANIC!

Potatoes are the lifeblood of Idaho. Well sell them, we love them, we even drop a giant one every year on New Year's Eve. So how is it possible that the state famous for potatoes is suddenly running short on them?. How does this even happen? We feel violated, and...
Idaho’s Famous National Park Gets Snubbed in Exciting New Disney+ Series

Idaho is home to six national parks, reserves, historic sites, and monuments but in a new Disney+ series Idaho gets snubbed. The new National Geographic/Disney+ series is titled ‘America’s National Parks’ and the legendary Garth Brooks narrates it. The series is going to focus on five National Parks from all around the United States. Yellowstone National Park is getting overlooked in this newest series, but that really isn’t a bad thing. While a focus on Yellowstone might bring a little love to Idaho as the park covers part of our eastern border, it isn’t necessary. Yellowstone has been covered in so many films and features, that not hearing about it will be a nice reprieve.
5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now

When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
Idaho Congressman Angry About Trump Home Raid

When it comes to politics, Idaho certainly always has something to say. No matter how you lean on the political spectrum, it is no secret that Idaho is a "Red State" and has some strong opinions. Just days ago, the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago home in Florida and seized...
Idaho’s Largest School District Says No To Distracted Classrooms

The school year is just around the corner, and the West Ada School District wants its teachers and students to focus on learning, not distractions. The school board approved a measure to eliminate personal or political distractions in the classroom for the upcoming school year. The policy directs teachers on...
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

