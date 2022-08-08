ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF reveals preseason All-Big Ten Team for 2022 season

By Trent Knoop
 4 days ago
The preseason AFCA Coaches Poll came out on Monday and the Wolverines start out the season ranked No. 6 in the eyes of coaches.

Pro Football Focus also came out with its All-Conference Teams on Monday for each respective college football conference.

When it comes to Michigan, it was highly represented on all three teams, but the Wolverines were tied with the Buckeyes with six representatives for First-Team All-Big Ten according to PFF.

PFF has Blake Corum, Erick All, Mazi Smith, DJ Turner, Jake Moody, and Brad Robbins all on the First-Team All-Big Ten.

The Wolverines had four players on Second-Team All-Big Ten. Donovan Edwards, Ronnie Bell, Ryan Hayes, and Olu Oluwatimi were chosen to represent Michigan by Pro Football Focus.

Michigan only has one player on the Third Team and honorable mention which was guard Zak Zinter and Cade McNamara respectively.

So overall PFF has 12 total players on its preseason All-Conference team. There are a few players that we feel could easily make one of those teams when the season ends like Cornelius Johnson, Junior Colson, Rod Moore, and R.J. Moten to name a few.

You can see all three teams and honorable mention starting on the next page.

Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach's "8-4 program" jab

Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the "anonymous coach takes' on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment

In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board. 4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run. Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation.
Alabama lands commitment from massive 2023 OT Miles McVay

The Alabama coaching staff usually signs five to six offensive linemen in each recruiting cycle. The Crimson Tide are well on their way to doing so for the 2023 recruiting class. Before today, there were three offensive linemen committed in the '23 class. That number increased to four as highly-coveted offensive tackle Miles McVay announced that he was committed to Alabama.
Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee's 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes' Week 1 opponent ranked No. 2 in FCS top 25

The Iowa Hawkeyes are welcoming in the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on September 3 and will have anything but a pushover victory. The Jackrabbits will be entering Kinnick Stadium as the No. 2 in the country in the FCS top 25. They are coming off of an extremely successful 2021 campaign which saw them end the season 11-4 and a trip to the FCS playoff semifinals.
On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we're set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber.
2024 Five-star recruit says UNC Basketball is 'consistent' with him

The UNC Basketball program has yet to land a commitment for the 2024 class but Hubert Davis and his staff are pursuing their top targets on the board. There's plenty of time for this 2024 class and the Tar Heels are in no rush just yet. But one prospect the Tar Heels have their eyes on is five star small forward Trentyn Flowers.
