Angels Camp City Council amends COVID-19 relief fund usage, purchases property for new downtown parking lot

HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in India
Manteca City Council member Gary Singh took responsibility for the council's actions and did what was best for the Manteca community as a whole by speaking out against a “Health for Humanity-Yogathon 2022” proclamation that was issued earlier this year to a group affiliated with a Nazi-Inspired extremist group that targets and persecutes minorities in India.
sjvsun.com
Foster Farms demands property tax refund from Valley county
Foster Farms is seeking a nearly $50,000 refund from Stanislaus County for property taxes it claims were incorrectly assessed. The claim centers on the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District’s fire suppression assessments for 15 properties located in the Hickman community. Foster Farms submitted an official claim to the Stanislaus...
Calaveras Enterprise
Cartoonist finds home in Calaveras County art community
Last week, the Enterprise sat down with local artist Kevin T. Brady to talk about art, cartoons, sci-fi, comics, and more. Although Brady considers himself a cartoonist, he also dabbles in fine art, illustration, and graphic design through Mosquito Gulch Studio, his personal studio.
turlockcitynews.com
Woman Arrested After Breaking Into Business and Claiming She Was Hired To Clean
At about 8:54 am Monday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported suspicious incident in progress at California Dairy Campaign, 325 Mitchell Avenue, Turlock. One of the employees at the business had arrived to find Rory Bridgeforth, 52, of Turlock, inside claiming that she was hired to...
Mountain Democrat
Paving rescheduled on Camino Safety Project
CAMINO — Caltrans District 3 and the El Dorado County Department of Transportation are notifying the traveling public that the section of Carson Road within the ongoing Highway 50 Camino Safety Project reopened temporarily this week. Carson Road between Robindale Drive and Carson Court, which was originally closed July...
mymotherlode.com
Bigelow Says Funding Secured For New Amador Fire Station
Amador County, CA — California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow reports that $8.1-million in state funding will go to build a new fire station in Pine Grove for the Amador Fire Protection District. Bigelow, a Republican who represents the Mother Lode region, says, “I am encouraged that California’s leaders recognize the...
mymotherlode.com
Small Trash Items Pile Up During Pinecrest Cleanup Up Day
Sonora, CA – Big bundles of trash were not seen littered across the Pinecrest Lake landscape; instead, it was small items that really piled up, and now feedback from the public regarding Tuolumne County areas needing to be picked up is being solicited. Noting that Pinecrest is a very...
Homeowners could still lose fire protection under new insurance proposal: What you need to know
More than more than 200,000 California homeowners lost their fire coverage in 2020. Will a new proposal really help?
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
California castle with a carnival in the front yard asks $4M
Tired of waiting for the carnival to come to town to take a spin on the Ferris wheel? You’re in luck. A new listing in Jackson, California, comes with not one, but two of the amusement park staples. Locals call the property, a turreted stone mansion with that carnival...
1 dead after shooting in Stockton parking lot along West Lane
STOCKTON – A man has died after a shooting in a Stockton parking lot Thursday night. Stockton police say officers responded to the 4900 block of West Lane just before 10 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. First responders found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. Homicide detectives are now investigating the case. No suspect or motive information has been released. The shooting came hours after a 23-year-old was shot and killed outside the Sherwood Mall near the Golden 1 branch. Witnesses say two men had gotten into some sort of argument just before the shooting.
Mountain Democrat
Major mistakes on homeless camp
You just can’t make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn’t recuse herself. But that’s only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
L.A. Weekly
David Faulkner, Jenny Faulkner, and Amandeep Toor Killed in Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]
Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Franklin Road. The accident occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. Investigators say the incident involved a Jeep Patriot driven by a David Faulkner and a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Amandeep Toor. According to reports,...
Fatal Shooting outside businesses near Delta College
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting at 11 a.m. near Delta College and some area shopping malls on Thursday. Police said that the male was found with a gunshot wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. San Joaquin Delta College notified their students […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom, El Dorado Hills firefighters snuff Palladio restaurant fire
Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department and the El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to the scene of a restaurant fire in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Wednesday night. Shortly before 11:00 p.m. units from Folsom Fire Department and mutual aide units from El Dorado Hills were dispatched to...
worldatlas.com
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
crimevoice.com
Woman arrested in Calaveras County after expired registration leads to discovery of narcotics in vehicle
Above: Items seized during arrest | Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Calaveras County authorities recently arrested a woman on narcotics charges and multiple out-of-county warrants after deputies initially discovered the registration on an associated vehicle was expired. Shortly before 1:30 on the afternoon of August 4, deputies made contact with...
SFist
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
mymotherlode.com
Evacuation Needs And Preparedness
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County is turning to residents for direction to understand evacuation needs and create a plan for preparedness. The goal is to build resiliency into the county’s transportation system from the impacts of catastrophic events and facilitate adequate and sustained access to and from high-risk communities during and after events. To facilitate a plan, county officials will combine Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping with community-provided anecdotal data to identify:
mymotherlode.com
Weekend Events Around Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — There are various events and activities taking place around the Mother Lode this weekend. This is National Farmers Market week, and there will again be numerous ways to purchase locally sourced fruits, vegetables and artisan food items. The Groveland Farmer’s Market at the Mountain Sage Nursery runs today (Friday) from 4-7pm, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora is today from 4-8pm, and the Angels Camp Farmers Market in Utica Park from 5-9pm. Then on Saturday morning will be Sonora’s Certified Farmers Market from 7:30am-11:30am on Theall Street, between Shepherd and Stewart streets.
