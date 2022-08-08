Read full article on original website
theozone.net
Many good ones listed below. Notre Dame in 95 & 96 were huge wins. Highly ranked. OSU in 96 pounded (m)
[In reply to "What OSU game did they win easy that you thought would be a dog fight to the end?" by B_DeckUsher79, posted at 12:47:51 08/12/22]. #5 Notre Dame, and then came back to pound #4 PSU the following game. arguably one of the best back to back games played by an OSU team outside of 68 SCum/USC, and the Trilogy.
theozone.net
Incredible that I was still in school for their last win in C-bus. I was on field level only a few feet from Henson
[In reply to "Great day! UM fans were giddy in anticipation of finally winning in Columbus. Haven’t won in Columbus this millennium.*" by BayAreaBuck, posted at 14:24:52 08/12/22]. when he scored the clinching touchdown with a few minutes to go. Felt at that time like we would never beat...
theozone.net
I'm with Ramzy-- if Ohio State's defense is decent to good this year, just that, it's enough to win the whole thing
[In reply to "The Notre Dame - Oklahoma State game. Aside from Knowles not being there..." by DaytonBuck, posted at 17:07:28 08/10/22]. It wasn't uniformly awful last year, it had its moments (MSU), but when it was exploited by scheme or physicality or it just plain played poorly, it was about as bad as we've seen.
theozone.net
yes. ND is going to punch Ohio State directly in the face time after time after time...
[In reply to "ND will do everything they can to run it down our throats, shorten the game and play keep away. OSU will be ready. *" by JukeBucks Hero, posted at 17:37:55 08/10/22]. ...and it's on the defense to punch them in the face back. that didn't happen last...
theozone.net
Report just in - OSU over Alabama. Interesting stats inside.
For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football based on cumulative ticket sales as of Aug. 12, per exclusive data provided by StubHub. The top 10: 1. Ohio State, 2. Alabama, 3. Texas, 4. Georgia, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Notre Dame, 7. Michigan, 8. Penn State, 9. Auburn, 10. LSU.
theozone.net
I'm not sold that the talent is there. there's talent. and more talent in some spots than others...
[In reply to "I'm with Ramzy-- if Ohio State's defense is decent to good this year, just that, it's enough to win the whole thing" by ScriptOhio (Texas Ex), posted at 17:34:33 08/10/22]. ...but this defense isn't overflowing with 1st rounders like it is sometimes. : It wasn't uniformly awful...
theozone.net
Two-Minute Drill: Ryan Day Provides Updates Following Fall Camp Practice No. 7
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Thursday following fall camp practice No. 7. Day provided updates on injuries and the health of the team, defensive improvements, the strength of the offense, and areas of focus moving forward in fall camp. Here...
theozone.net
Ohio State Fall Camp Practice Report: Practice No. 7, Full Practice Notes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State took the field for fall camp practice No. 7 on Thursday. For the first time all year, the media was invited to watch the full practice, so there are a ton of notes and observations. Here’s how it went down. The Big Ten...
