ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
South Euclid, OH
South Euclid, OH
Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
theozone.net

Report just in - OSU over Alabama. Interesting stats inside.

For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football based on cumulative ticket sales as of Aug. 12, per exclusive data provided by StubHub. The top 10: 1. Ohio State, 2. Alabama, 3. Texas, 4. Georgia, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Notre Dame, 7. Michigan, 8. Penn State, 9. Auburn, 10. LSU.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy