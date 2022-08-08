Effective: 2022-08-11 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Ware County in southeastern Georgia North central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cogdell, or 9 miles north of Argyle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dixie Union, Pebble Hill, Millwood and Axson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ATKINSON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO