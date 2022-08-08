Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
kalw.org
Governor Newsom will have to make a decision on safe drug consumption sites
Senate Bill 57 would allow safe drug consumption sites to operate in the state. The Bill would also launch pilot safe consumption sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. The bill passed California’s Senate Wednesday. Governor Gavin Newsom has not signaled whether he intends to sign the bill into...
kalw.org
Former police commissioner running for District Attorney
The San Francisco Standard reports Hamasaki has until Friday to finish filing his papers and paying the six-thousand dollar fee to make the November ballot. Hamasaki is a criminal defense attorney and has been a longtime critic of the San Francisco Police Department during his four years on the Police Commission.
kalw.org
Report: New DA Jenkins paid 100K as a consultant in Boudin recall campaign
Jenkins had previously said that when she resigned as an assistant district attorney last year, she joined the effort to recall her former boss – DA Chesa Boudin – as a volunteer. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Jenkins did not disclose that she had received the payment from Neighbors For A Better San Francisco until she filed a statement of economic interest with the city.
kalw.org
Emeryville's Affordable Housing / Photographer Kori Suzuki / New Arrivals: Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Today, we hear how Emeryville is building an affordable housing project for two underserved social groups, senior citizens and foster youth. Then, we listen as a Bay Area photographer’s recounts his experience covering the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis. Followed by a reading from San Francisco author, Ingrid Rojas Contreras. And, today's local music features John R. Burr.
kalw.org
State begins review of SF housing approval process
The state's Department of Housing and Community Development said Tuesday that it would focus on San Francisco in its first "housing policy and practice review." The process is intended to dissect why the city has the state's longest timelines for housing projects. It also receives the most complaints to the state's Housing Accountability Unit, which was created last year to combat California's housing shortage by working with cities to make sure they follow state laws in permitting new housing.
kalw.org
Snapping shots from the Bay Area to Minneapolis for Richmond photographer Kori Suzuki
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what about the person behind the camera? What does it say about them? Richmond photographer Kori Suzuki captured moments of the George Floyd protests happening in Minneapolis - the city he was murdered. He jumped over fences and took photos even as rubber bullets hit him. His coverage of the protests led to UC Berekley’s journalism school awarding him a fellowship this year. Kori is also an alum of KALW's summer internship program.
kalw.org
Sights and Sounds: Velina Brown
“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with director Velina Brown. She’s the director of the San Francisco Mime Troupe musical “Back to the Way Things Were.” This weekend they’ll be performing outside their studio in the Mission District.
kalw.org
Emeryville takes 'can-do' approach to affordable housing
The Bay Area continues to have some of the highest real estate and rental prices in the nation, which means affordable housing is in short supply and great demand. Most cities in the Bay Area are seeing the construction of mostly market-rate housing. But in Emeryville, the city's government is building housing that will be affordable for two of the most specific marginalized social groups, senior citizens and foster youth. KALW's Sunni Khalid recently spoke with Emeryville Mayor John Bauters about the project.
kalw.org
'if I was bone' by poet Angelica Zhu
Poet Angelica Zhu reads her poem "if I was bone." Angelica is a sophomore at Alameda High School, and she enjoys writing poetry about life and starting stories, though not ending them. She likes to write a first drafts using a blue pen.
