San Francisco, CA

Former police commissioner running for District Attorney

The San Francisco Standard reports Hamasaki has until Friday to finish filing his papers and paying the six-thousand dollar fee to make the November ballot. Hamasaki is a criminal defense attorney and has been a longtime critic of the San Francisco Police Department during his four years on the Police Commission.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Report: New DA Jenkins paid 100K as a consultant in Boudin recall campaign

Jenkins had previously said that when she resigned as an assistant district attorney last year, she joined the effort to recall her former boss – DA Chesa Boudin – as a volunteer. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Jenkins did not disclose that she had received the payment from Neighbors For A Better San Francisco until she filed a statement of economic interest with the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Emeryville's Affordable Housing / Photographer Kori Suzuki / New Arrivals: Ingrid Rojas Contreras

Today, we hear how Emeryville is building an affordable housing project for two underserved social groups, senior citizens and foster youth. Then, we listen as a Bay Area photographer’s recounts his experience covering the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis. Followed by a reading from San Francisco author, Ingrid Rojas Contreras. And, today's local music features John R. Burr.
EMERYVILLE, CA
State begins review of SF housing approval process

The state's Department of Housing and Community Development said Tuesday that it would focus on San Francisco in its first "housing policy and practice review." The process is intended to dissect why the city has the state's longest timelines for housing projects. It also receives the most complaints to the state's Housing Accountability Unit, which was created last year to combat California's housing shortage by working with cities to make sure they follow state laws in permitting new housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Snapping shots from the Bay Area to Minneapolis for Richmond photographer Kori Suzuki

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what about the person behind the camera? What does it say about them? Richmond photographer Kori Suzuki captured moments of the George Floyd protests happening in Minneapolis - the city he was murdered. He jumped over fences and took photos even as rubber bullets hit him. His coverage of the protests led to UC Berekley’s journalism school awarding him a fellowship this year. Kori is also an alum of KALW's summer internship program.
RICHMOND, CA
Sights and Sounds: Velina Brown

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with director Velina Brown. She’s the director of the San Francisco Mime Troupe musical “Back to the Way Things Were.” This weekend they’ll be performing outside their studio in the Mission District.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Emeryville takes 'can-do' approach to affordable housing

The Bay Area continues to have some of the highest real estate and rental prices in the nation, which means affordable housing is in short supply and great demand. Most cities in the Bay Area are seeing the construction of mostly market-rate housing. But in Emeryville, the city's government is building housing that will be affordable for two of the most specific marginalized social groups, senior citizens and foster youth. KALW's Sunni Khalid recently spoke with Emeryville Mayor John Bauters about the project.
EMERYVILLE, CA
'if I was bone' by poet Angelica Zhu

Poet Angelica Zhu reads her poem "if I was bone." Angelica is a sophomore at Alameda High School, and she enjoys writing poetry about life and starting stories, though not ending them. She likes to write a first drafts using a blue pen.
ALAMEDA, CA

