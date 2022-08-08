They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what about the person behind the camera? What does it say about them? Richmond photographer Kori Suzuki captured moments of the George Floyd protests happening in Minneapolis - the city he was murdered. He jumped over fences and took photos even as rubber bullets hit him. His coverage of the protests led to UC Berekley’s journalism school awarding him a fellowship this year. Kori is also an alum of KALW's summer internship program.

