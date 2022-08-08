Read full article on original website
Related
US winger De la Fuente to Olympiakos on loan from Marseille
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — American forward Konrad de la Fuente has joined Greek club Olympiakos on a season-long loan from Marseille, the teams said Saturday. The 21-year-old winger struggled with playing time in France and had season-ending knee surgery in early April. He finished with one goal and three assists in 23 appearances. Regular playing time in Greece could provide De la Fuente with an opportunity to earn a roster spot with the United States for the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20. De la Fuente, who is from Miami, made his U.S. national team debut in November 2020 in an exhibition at Wales. He played for the Americans at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.
Man City vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Manchester City’s first match at the Etihad Stadium this season sees Bournemouth visit the champions today. The Cherries got off to the perfect start on their return to the Premier League with victory over Aston Villa last weekend, but the challenge is about to get a whole lot harder as Scott Parker attempts to nullify Pep Guardiola’s sensational team. Erling Haaland got his City career up and running with two goals at West Ham and Bournemouth must find a way to keep the phenomenal striker quiet on his home debut. Parker is confident “aggressive” Argentina defender Marcos Senesi can help...
Comments / 0