Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Adrien Rabiot compilations emerge after midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester United
Compilations of Adrien Rabiot have started to emerge after Manchester United were linked with a move for the midfielder. According to The Athletic, United are working on a deal to bring the 27-year-old Juventus man to Old Trafford. The France international is into the last year of his contract with...
Report: Manchester United Offered Chance To Sign Alvaro Morata
Manchester United pulled out of their pursuit to sign Marko Arnautovic on Tuesday and have now been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, new reports have claimed.
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Man United 'working on deal' to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to stunning reports. Rabiot, 27, has emerged as the club's leading candidate following their attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, per The Athletic. The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract...
Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Nottingham Forest make offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, it could be bargain of the summer
Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for highly-rated Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar after they opened talks with his agent. Steve Cooper's side are making a real splash in this summer's transfer window. In total, they have added 12 players to their ranks, including former Manchester United...
Adrien Rabiot ‘believes he’s sure to start in weak Man Utd midfield as he seeks transfer to make France World Cup squad’
ADRIEN RABIOT believes he is sure to start in Manchester United's "weak midfield" as he bids to make France's World Cup squad, according to reports. The 27-year-old appears to be drawing closer to a move to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks to beef up his under-fire midfield. Fred...
Report: Leeds United Closing In On Manchester United Target Ismaila Sarr
Manchester United were linked with a move to to Watford winger Ismaila Sarr in the past days however a new report has suggested that the player is closing in on a move to rivals, Leeds United.
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Manchester United transfer update: Deal for midfielder close as another collapses
Updates have been provided on Manchester United’s summer pursuit of two new central midfielders. Man United fans have been screaming out for midfield reinforcements for some time now. Even at this stage of the transfer window, no one of the desired profile has been recruited. Erik ten Hag has...
Cody Gakpo responds to Manchester United transfer interest
Cody Gakpo has hinted that PSV securing Champions League football could see him opt against a move to Manchester United.The 23-year-old Netherlands international is the latest name to be linked with Old Trafford as new manager Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen his squad in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.United are yet to open talks with Gakpo or PSV but - as reported by The Independent on Tuesday - their interest in the winger is known.Gakpo played as PSV's progressed in the Champions League qualifying rounds with a 3-2 win over Monaco on Tuesday evening. They...
Manchester United’s pursuit of PSV star will depend on Rangers’ European fate
Manchester United have been told that they must wait until the culmination of PSV’s European double-legged tie against Rangers before they find out their chances of signing talented forward Cody Gakpo – leaving their summer transfer window fate in the hands of the Glaswegian giants. United have been...
Report: Mbappe Gets a Pivotal Injury Update Ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 Fixture vs. Montpellier
After not featuring in Paris Saint-Germain’s opening two official matches of the new season, Kylian Mbappe could soon make his return to action. As noted by L’Equipe, Mbappe took part in PSG’s scheduled training session on Tuesday. As it stands, Mbappe “should start” his campaign in PSG’s upcoming Ligue 1 home fixture against Montpellier.
Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr
After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been offered to Manchester United
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. United boss Erik ten Hag is in a race against the clock as he looks to add to his attacking options. Having seen the club walk away from a deal to sign Bologna’s former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic and RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko choosing to join RB Leipzig, the options are starting to run out for the Dutchman.
Adrien Rabiot’s agent wants high commission and signing-on fee from Manchester United
Manchester United have been asked to shell out a ridiculous amount of agent fees and signing-on fee if they are to land Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer from Juventus. Rabiot is currently United’s biggest priority transfer in order to strengthen their midfield options after their awful start to the Premier League season resulting in a defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.
