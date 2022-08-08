ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
The Independent

Cody Gakpo responds to Manchester United transfer interest

Cody Gakpo has hinted that PSV securing Champions League football could see him opt against a move to Manchester United.The 23-year-old Netherlands international is the latest name to be linked with Old Trafford as new manager Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen his squad in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.United are yet to open talks with Gakpo or PSV but - as reported by The Independent on Tuesday - their interest in the winger is known.Gakpo played as PSV's progressed in the Champions League qualifying rounds with a 3-2 win over Monaco on Tuesday evening. They...
BBC

Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr

After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
SPORTbible

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been offered to Manchester United

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. United boss Erik ten Hag is in a race against the clock as he looks to add to his attacking options. Having seen the club walk away from a deal to sign Bologna’s former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic and RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko choosing to join RB Leipzig, the options are starting to run out for the Dutchman.
SPORTbible

Adrien Rabiot’s agent wants high commission and signing-on fee from Manchester United

Manchester United have been asked to shell out a ridiculous amount of agent fees and signing-on fee if they are to land Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer from Juventus. Rabiot is currently United’s biggest priority transfer in order to strengthen their midfield options after their awful start to the Premier League season resulting in a defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.
