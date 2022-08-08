Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
'Superhuman' - Gary Neville Full Of Praise For Erling Haaland After His West Ham Brace
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville highly praises Manchester City's Erling Haaland post West Ham win.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Cardiff and Norwich fined for player fracas on opening day of the season
Cardiff City and Norwich City have been fined by the Football Association after the bad-tempered 1-0 home win for the Bluebirds on 30 July. Referee Tim Robinson had to deal with a centre-circle scuffle between players, in a match that saw Cardiff's Perry Ng and Canaries' Grant Hanley sent off.
Everton sign highly-rated Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille in a £34m deal after hijacking West Ham's move... as the midfielder reveals Frank Lampard was a 'big reason' for his decision to snub the Hammers
Everton have signed Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee, understood to be up to £34million, agreeing a five-year contract. The 20-year-old central midfielder, considered one of Europe's most exciting talents, was poised to join West Ham until Everton stepped in to match their offer last week.
Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City are monitoring Lucas Paqueta as a possible Bernardo replacement should he leave the club, but they may face competition from Newcastle this summer. The Magpies signed Bruno Guimaraes off Lyon last season, and may be about to try and sign his old midfielder partner to bolster their midfield.
BBC
Carabao Cup second round: Leicester City drawn at Stockport County and Tranmere host Newcastle
Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers. Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers. The second...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Liverpool Defender Conor Coady Signs on Loan for Everton
Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady has a loan move to Merseyside rivals Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2022-23 season.
SkySports
Destiny Udogie: Tottenham agree deal to sign Udinese left-back but will loan him back to Serie A club this season
Tottenham have agreed a deal with Udinese to sign their promising young left wing-back Destiny Udogie. Spurs will pay an initial £15m and there are also some performance-related bonuses on top. Udogie will stay on loan at Udinese for the season, with Spurs having Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic...
BBC
Marcelino Nunez: Norwich City boss Dean Smith relieved after Chilean's Panenka penalty comes off
Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since...
Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Barcelona signings Christensen, Kessie could leave club on free transfers if not registered in time
New signings Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie could both leave Barcelona for free if they are not registered before Saturday's LaLiga opener against Rayo Vallecano, various sources have confirmed to ESPN. Christensen and Kessie both joined Barca on free transfers earlier this summer from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively. With...
Carabao Cup second round draw: Frank Lampard’s Everton face trip to Scott Brown’s Fleetwood while Leeds get Barnsley
FRANK LAMPARD'S Everton face a tricky tie in the Carabao Cup after they were drawn away to Fleetwood. The Toffees, who narrowly avoided relegation last term, will head to Scott Brown's League One side in the second round. Although Everton will go there in confident mood after thrashing them 5-2...
Report: Manchester United Could Move For Norwich City Defender Max Aarons
Manchester United could move for Norwich City's Max Aarons, according to a report.
Watch: On Loan Liverpool Defender Conor Bradley Scores Outstanding Goal For Bolton
On loan Liverpool defender, Conor Bradley scored an outstanding goal for Bolton on Tuesday evening and you can watch the goal here.
I Never Thought I'd See Anything Like 'Man City' - Former Premier League Manager Neil Warnock
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock talks about his experience coming up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Manchester City's transfer stance on Bernardo Silva and left-back revealed by Jack Gaughan
Manchester City kicked off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a bang on Sunday afternoon. Pep Guardiola's side dispatched of West Ham away from home by a 0-2 scoreline, with both goals coming from the Etihad club's newcomer Erling Haaland. The Norway international's match-winning performance made it clear that Manchester...
BBC
Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United
Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
SB Nation
Reading vs Stevenage: Carabao Cup Match Preview 2022/23
Reading start their Carabao Cup adventure this evening as they take on League Two outfit Stevenage, who will be hoping to cause an upset at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Tonight provides a real dilemma for manager Paul Ince in terms of his team selection, with the Royals expected to win but arguably needing to rest some of their key players with several first-teamers already injured. A loss tonight wouldn’t exactly benefit their morale though, but former England international Ince does have some credit in the bank following last weekend’s victory against Cardiff City.
Comments / 0