ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Declan Rice
Daily Mail

Everton sign highly-rated Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille in a £34m deal after hijacking West Ham's move... as the midfielder reveals Frank Lampard was a 'big reason' for his decision to snub the Hammers

Everton have signed Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee, understood to be up to £34million, agreeing a five-year contract. The 20-year-old central midfielder, considered one of Europe's most exciting talents, was poised to join West Ham until Everton stepped in to match their offer last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#City#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
BBC

Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United

Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Reading vs Stevenage: Carabao Cup Match Preview 2022/23

Reading start their Carabao Cup adventure this evening as they take on League Two outfit Stevenage, who will be hoping to cause an upset at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Tonight provides a real dilemma for manager Paul Ince in terms of his team selection, with the Royals expected to win but arguably needing to rest some of their key players with several first-teamers already injured. A loss tonight wouldn’t exactly benefit their morale though, but former England international Ince does have some credit in the bank following last weekend’s victory against Cardiff City.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy