Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday

Read full article on original website
Related
Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings
Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Roy Keane Has His Say On What Jack Grealish Needs To Improve On
Jack Grealish has began the season seemingly as Manchester City's first choice left winger after the sale of Raheem Sterling with the former Aston Villa man starting the Community Shield game as the Premier League opener against West Ham United.Divider(Variant 1)
Report Liverpool Face Barcelona And PSG For Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva
Reports suggest that Liverpool have joined the race in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, alongside Barcelona and PSG.
Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition
Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Superhuman' - Gary Neville Full Of Praise For Erling Haaland After His West Ham Brace
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville highly praises Manchester City's Erling Haaland post West Ham win.
BBC
Carabao Cup second round: Leicester City drawn at Stockport County and Tranmere host Newcastle
Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers. Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers. The second...
Everton sign highly-rated Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille in a £34m deal after hijacking West Ham's move... as the midfielder reveals Frank Lampard was a 'big reason' for his decision to snub the Hammers
Everton have signed Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee, understood to be up to £34million, agreeing a five-year contract. The 20-year-old central midfielder, considered one of Europe's most exciting talents, was poised to join West Ham until Everton stepped in to match their offer last week.
Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City are monitoring Lucas Paqueta as a possible Bernardo replacement should he leave the club, but they may face competition from Newcastle this summer. The Magpies signed Bruno Guimaraes off Lyon last season, and may be about to try and sign his old midfielder partner to bolster their midfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newcastle visit Tranmere as Everton and Leeds face League One opponents in Carabao Cup second round
The draw for the Carabao Cup second round saw Premier League side Newcastle United, now the richest club on the planet due to their owners - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - handed a trip to League Two side Tranmere Rovers.England’s second cup competition sees 13 of the 20 top-flight teams enter at this stage, with the remaining seven who are involved in European competition this season coming in from the third round.The regionalised draw also pitted Aston Villa and Everton against League One outfits Bolton and Fleetwood respectively, while Leeds United host Championship side Barnsley.In the Southern...
SkySports
Destiny Udogie: Tottenham agree deal to sign Udinese left-back but will loan him back to Serie A club this season
Tottenham have agreed a deal with Udinese to sign their promising young left wing-back Destiny Udogie. Spurs will pay an initial £15m and there are also some performance-related bonuses on top. Udogie will stay on loan at Udinese for the season, with Spurs having Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic...
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
Yardbarker
(Video) Man United and Chelsea target verbally abused by Barcelona fans
A small section of Barcelona fans have been filmed hurling verbal abuse at midfielder Frenkie De Jong. Spanish media outlet Sport have the footage (relayed via MEN), which is circulating on social media, which shows the Netherlands international arriving at his club’s facilities and being met with a wave of jeers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation. Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title...
Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Will Still Improve On Last Season Despite Brighton Loss
Jamie Carragher has said that Manchester United will still improve on last season, despite their loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.
Pep Guardiola sounds out THREE Manchester City players for special praise after West Ham win
Those that tuned into Erling Haaland’s emphatic brace against West Ham in Manchester City’s 2-0 victory at the weekend have been purring after the star striker's masterclass in front of goal. After all, the former Borussia Dortmund marksman became only the second Manchester City player to score a...
I Never Thought I'd See Anything Like 'Man City' - Former Premier League Manager Neil Warnock
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock talks about his experience coming up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid
What the papers sayManchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red...
Bournemouth Striker Kieffer Moore Reveals Strategy Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Bournemouth centre forward Kieffer Moore has revealed his side's game plan ahead of Manchester City's clash with the Cherries this Saturday, as well as speaking about his admiration for City striker Erling Haaland.
'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves
Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
Brentford vs Manchester United: form guide
Manchester United’s first away game of the season sees the Red Devils travel down to London to take on Brentford. United’s trip to Brentford will mean that new signing Christian Eriksen returns to his former club, whom he played for last season. Here is a look at both...
Comments / 0