Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Report: Manchester United Offered Chance To Sign Alvaro Morata
Manchester United pulled out of their pursuit to sign Marko Arnautovic on Tuesday and have now been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, new reports have claimed.
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Yardbarker
Former Premier League Midfielder Gus Poyet Says Manchester United Are A Mess With The Players To Blame
Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and current Greece manager Gus Poyet has spoken about Manchester United’s opening day defeat to Brighton as he calls the side a mess and directs the blame towards the players. Poyet who currently manages international side, Greece played for two sides in the Premier...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Watford Attacker
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be considering other attacking options having pulled out of the opportunity to sign Marko Arnautovic and have turned their attention to a well known Watford attacker.
Liverpool are ready to reward 19-year-old Harvey Elliott with a new deal at Anfield - despite him only penning fresh terms 12 months ago - with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp keen to extend his young midfielder's stay past 2026
Liverpool are set to hand youngster Harvey Elliott with a new long-term contract as a reward for the progress he has made since stepping into Jurgen Klopp's first-team. The 19-year-old signed his latest contract with the club just 12 months ago but will now be handed a fresh deal as Liverpool seek to tie the attacker down to a period of longevity at Anfield.
"I would" - Jamie Carragher delivers verdict on Liverpool's current crisis
Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on whether Jürgen Klopp’s side should sign a midfielder this transfer window. The Reds are in a mini-crisis with Curtis Jones, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined with injuries and Naby Keita only just returning to full fitness.
Report Liverpool Face Barcelona And PSG For Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva
Reports suggest that Liverpool have joined the race in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, alongside Barcelona and PSG.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers Gives Wesley Fofana Reason Not To Join Chelsea
The 21-year-old is being tempted to Stamford Bridge as his current manager tries to convince him to stay.
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Former Liverpool Defender Conor Coady Signs on Loan for Everton
Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady has a loan move to Merseyside rivals Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation. Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Barcelona signings Christensen, Kessie could leave club on free transfers if not registered in time
New signings Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie could both leave Barcelona for free if they are not registered before Saturday's LaLiga opener against Rayo Vallecano, various sources have confirmed to ESPN. Christensen and Kessie both joined Barca on free transfers earlier this summer from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively. With...
Opinion: Why Chelsea v Tottenham Will Be A Close Game And Why It Shouldn't Be
The upcoming London derby is primed to be an interesting match which could help predict the two team's seasons, but why will it be like that?
SkySports
Liverpool should not panic in the transfer window after drawing at Fulham, says Jamie Carragher
After Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham in their Premier League opener, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher gives his thoughts on where Jurgen Klopp's side stand and the rest of the first weekend of the season. Saturday's draw at Fulham wasn't the Liverpool we know. Nor the...
Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid
What the papers sayManchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red...
Yardbarker
Juventus rethinking a move for former Napoli man
Arkadiusz Milik could finally wear the black and white of Juventus as the Bianconeri returns to their interest in his signature, according to reports. The Pole was on their radar when he wanted to leave Napoli and he came close to making the move on several occasions. He finally left...
Exclusive | ‘It’s Guaranteed’ - Louis Saha on if Anyone Can Challenge Manchester City & Liverpool to the Premier League Title
Louis Saha has said that he would be surprised if any other club can challenge Liverpool and Manchester City this season.
Report: Manchester United Targeting Celtic Right-back Josip Juranovic Amid Chelsea And Atletico Madrid Interest
According to reports, Manchester United are targeting the Right-back Josip Juranovic to strengthen their right line before the summer window closes.
Chelsea fan 'felt so sorry' for Raheem Sterling over moment against Everton, other supporters agree
A Chelsea fan felt 'so sorry' for Raheem Sterling during a moment in his debut for the club against Everton. Sterling started in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Everton, but failed to mark his competitive bow for his new side with a goal. That's despite looking positive in the attacking third...
Comments / 0