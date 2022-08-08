ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Liverpool are ready to reward 19-year-old Harvey Elliott with a new deal at Anfield - despite him only penning fresh terms 12 months ago - with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp keen to extend his young midfielder's stay past 2026

Liverpool are set to hand youngster Harvey Elliott with a new long-term contract as a reward for the progress he has made since stepping into Jurgen Klopp's first-team. The 19-year-old signed his latest contract with the club just 12 months ago but will now be handed a fresh deal as Liverpool seek to tie the attacker down to a period of longevity at Anfield.
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid

What the papers sayManchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red...
Yardbarker

Juventus rethinking a move for former Napoli man

Arkadiusz Milik could finally wear the black and white of Juventus as the Bianconeri returns to their interest in his signature, according to reports. The Pole was on their radar when he wanted to leave Napoli and he came close to making the move on several occasions. He finally left...
