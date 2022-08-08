Read full article on original website
‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings
Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Barcelona owes its player $17 million in back wages, and fans still harassed him outside the training ground for reportedly refusing to take a pay cut
Frenkie de Jong agreed to a wage deferral in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to receive the money.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against rivals Argentina set to be axed after refusing to play suspended clash next month
BRAZIL'S World Cup qualifier against rivals Argentina looks set to be scrapped as they are refusing to play the rearranged clash. The initial match between the two South American heavyweights last September was sensationally abandoned after just six minutes. Health officials stormed the pitch in Sao Paulo to remove four...
Former Chelsea And Serbia Player Claimed Manchester United Signing Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Is Better Than Paul Pogba
Following the setback Manchester United had with Frenkie De Jong, the Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic seems a great alternative for the Dutchman.
Arsenal v Leicester, Manchester City v Bournemouth: clockwatch – live!
Join Rob Smyth for updates from all the 3pm BST kick-offs in the Premier League and beyond
How many subs are allowed in the Premier League? New 2022-23 substitution rules explained
The Premier League is back for the 2022/23 season and while the football is much the same, there are some tweaks to the rules and guidelines.One piece of officiating which frustrated fans, players and managers alike last season was the delaying of the assistant’s raised flag for offsides to let play continue, just in case there was a goal scored and the decision needed to be reviewed. Now the assistant referees are being urged to raise their flag, only delaying if the call is really tight.Players will no longer take the knee before every game, instead reserving the anti-racism gesture...
UEFA Player Of The Year Shortlist Cut To Three Nominees, Including Two From Real Madrid
The winner will be announced on August 25 during the ceremony for the Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul, Turkey.
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Projected starting lineups for huge London derby
Chelsea vs Tottenham is always a huge game and this Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) has the potential to set the tone for season for these London giants. Can Tottenham seriously challenge for the title? Will Chelsea be...
Barcelona's crippling financial situation means it can't register its new players, and now some could leave before they've even played a competitive match
Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen only joined Barcelona this summer but could already be on their way out the door.
2022 World Cup Reportedly Gets New Start Date
There's some good news for FIFA World Cup fans: It's now even closer than before thanks to a schedule adjustment. According to ESPN, FIFA has decided to move up the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. Host nation Qatar will now face Ecuador on Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m. local time (11 a.m. EST).
Barcelona Sells Another $100M of Its Content Arm as Season Opener Looms
Barcelona’s sell-off continues.The Spanish soccer team, one of the most popular and most valuable in the world, announced Friday morning that it had sold 24.5% of its content arm, Barça Studios, to Orpheus Media for about $103 million (€100 million Euros). The news comes just two weeks after it sold another 24.5% stake in the company to Socios on similar terms, and could help the team register its big offseason signings before the La Liga season kicks off Saturday. Those are just two of the recent deals Barcelona has cut to secure immediate cash. The soccer giant has spent itself into...
FIFA just realized they messed up the World Cup schedule
The entire lead up to the World Cup in Qatar has been the hottest of messes, and that now includes botching the first game of the tournament. On Wednesday it was announced that the first game of the tournament is on the verge of being moved to a day earlier, kicking off on Sunday, November 20 in order for Qatar vs. Ecuador to be the first official game. Up to this point it had planned to be Netherlands vs. Senegal.
