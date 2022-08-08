ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Wayne Rooney
How many subs are allowed in the Premier League? New 2022-23 substitution rules explained

The Premier League is back for the 2022/23 season and while the football is much the same, there are some tweaks to the rules and guidelines.One piece of officiating which frustrated fans, players and managers alike last season was the delaying of the assistant’s raised flag for offsides to let play continue, just in case there was a goal scored and the decision needed to be reviewed. Now the assistant referees are being urged to raise their flag, only delaying if the call is really tight.Players will no longer take the knee before every game, instead reserving the anti-racism gesture...
2022 World Cup Reportedly Gets New Start Date

There's some good news for FIFA World Cup fans: It's now even closer than before thanks to a schedule adjustment. According to ESPN, FIFA has decided to move up the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. Host nation Qatar will now face Ecuador on Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m. local time (11 a.m. EST).
Barcelona Sells Another $100M of Its Content Arm as Season Opener Looms

Barcelona’s sell-off continues.The Spanish soccer team, one of the most popular and most valuable in the world, announced Friday morning that it had sold 24.5% of its content arm, Barça Studios, to Orpheus Media for about $103 million (€100 million Euros). The news comes just two weeks after it sold another 24.5% stake in the company to Socios on similar terms, and could help the team register its big offseason signings before the La Liga season kicks off Saturday. Those are just two of the recent deals Barcelona has cut to secure immediate cash. The soccer giant has spent itself into...
FIFA just realized they messed up the World Cup schedule

The entire lead up to the World Cup in Qatar has been the hottest of messes, and that now includes botching the first game of the tournament. On Wednesday it was announced that the first game of the tournament is on the verge of being moved to a day earlier, kicking off on Sunday, November 20 in order for Qatar vs. Ecuador to be the first official game. Up to this point it had planned to be Netherlands vs. Senegal.
