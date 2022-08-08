Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
charlestondaily.net
Firefly Distillery Adds New Fall Food Truck Festival
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (August 11, 2022) – Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, announces a second Food Truck Festival to happen this year on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 12 pm to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature over 15 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
thecottagejournal.com
This Cozy South Carolina Historic Home Offers a Glimpse of the Past
Classic charm defines the historic homes that populate downtown Charleston, South Carolina, and this Charleston single house built in 1880 has never been an exception. But when Lynne and John Rathgeber purchased it as a secondary home, the fully furnished interiors were at odds with the spirit of the iconic architectural style—and the style preferred by the new homeowners.
charlestondaily.net
7th Annual Back to School and COVID Vaccination Community Event (Lincolnville, SC) – Saturday, August 13, 2022
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rescued beagles looking for forever homes in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A group of beagles rescued from an inhumane breeding facility is looking for their fur-ever homes in the Charleston area. In July, nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a facility in Virginia which bred and sold the dogs to laboratories for experimental purposes. 18 of those rescued arrived at Pet Helpers in […]
The Post and Courier
Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura
This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
AOL Corp
Best restaurant for a date? This spot in South Carolina ranks among nation’s favorites
A South Carolina restaurant is strict about its Southern dishes — and ranks among the best places to go for a date. Husk, in the tourist hot spot of Charleston, made a list of the nation’s top restaurants for a romantic night out, according to results shared Aug. 4.
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this South Carolina eatery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a downtown Charleston horse carriage business says a horse falling Thursday afternoon was due to a “freak accident.”. Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street. Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, says the horse...
Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
country1037fm.com
Most Scenic View Restaurants in South Carolina
Looking to enjoy a great dinner with an even better view? Well, South Carolina is home to some amazing restaurants that have some of the best scenic views you can imagine. As a girl from South Carolina, I surely know some of these restaurants, and trust me when I say they are not lying about the views!
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Changes to Charleston's late-night scene seem sensible. Others should take note.
Those who have lived in Charleston for more than a decade have watched upper King Street evolve from a sleepy, historic commercial district to one of South Carolina's hottest late-night party spots. This change has brought increased vitality to the street and more revenue into city coffers, but it also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Island Connection
A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator
Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
Charleston City Paper
R&B singer LITTLE FISH finds post-industry bliss in Charleston
Although local indie R&B singer Jessica Rollins, aka LITTLE FISH, is a relatively young artist, she already sounds a little jaded. She released her debut EP Know ME Aug. 3. The 27-year-old Arizona native did stints in both Los Angeles and Nashville trying to make it as a singer and songwriter, including an exploratory deal with Capitol Records, a spot in a music mastery program with label impresario Charlie Walk and a spot in a fledgling EDM group.
The Post and Courier
'We chalked it up to colic:' Mount Pleasant parents learn of newborn's rare diagnosis
Emily and Cody Amerson from Mount Pleasant, like any first-time parents, were excited to welcome their new baby girl into the world in August 2021. Emily’s pregnancy was normal. Her delivery was normal. Savannah was fussy, but all newborns are. For the first few months, they chalked it up to colic. It wasn’t until six months that the Amersons noticed that something was off.
american-rails.com
South Carolina Canal & Rail Road
The South Carolina Canal and Rail Road Company, also sometimes regarded as the Charleston & Hamburg, was an early railroad established just a few months after the charter of the first common-carrier, the Baltimore & Ohio. The SCC&RR was an audacious project which looked to connect the major port city...
crbjbizwire.com
Fifth Third Bank Continues South Carolina Expansion with Commercial Office in Charleston
Fifth Third Bank, National Association recently announced an expansion into the Charleston Market with the addition of three local, experienced bankers. Fifth Third entered the Carolinas in 2008 with the acquisition of First Charter Bank, and subsequently expanded into South Carolina in 2011. The expansion into Charleston is the latest in a series of investments across the region and evidence of the long-term commitment to local growth that is being made here in the Carolinas by the Bank.
30 highest-rated dessert shops in Charleston, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
Charleston City Paper
15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston
From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest in South Carolina
It's sea turtle nesting season, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston, in South Carolina.
Comments / 0