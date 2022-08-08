ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My most anticipated shooter of 2022 just got delayed

By Morgan Park
 3 days ago
I try not to get too excited about games that I know next to nothing about, but there's one shooter that has lived rent-free in my brain since it was announced last year: Arc Raiders, the space-age co-op shooter from Embark Studios, a new studio led by ex-EA boss Patrick Söderlund and several ex-DICE folks. I loved the attitude of its reveal trailer and saw a lot of promise in its mobility and robot designs. The trailer is so good that I've probably watched it eight times in 2022.

I was looking forward to blasting apart massive battlebots with friends this year, but as a personal attack on me, Embark announced today that Arc Raiders has been delayed into 2023.

"Arc Raiders is an ambitious game, and we will be using this extra time to expand the experience, and allow it to reach its fullest potential," the announcement reads. "We will be diving into more details as soon as we start to test the game more extensively with players."

I blame myself for not seeing the writing on the wall. We're in August, and this is the first news shared about the game since December 2021. Games are getting delayed now more than ever, so I should have expected as much from Arc Raiders. If Starfield couldn't even keep to its novelty release date of 11/22/22, truly no game is safe .

The good news is that Embark still appears to be taking signups for future Arc Raiders playtests. Hopefully we'll start to hear more about the basic details of it early next year, such as what sort of game Arc Raiders really is. We know it's primarily PvE co-op, but is it mission-based, or set in an open world? Maybe if I keep obsessively watching last year's trailer the answer will come to me.

Hard West 2 review

Just about anything can be made better by the addition of the supernatural. Pirates of the Caribbean exploited a winning formula with its ghostly buccaneers, Stranger Things puts the demons in D&D, and Hard West has hit a home run with its tales of the weird wild west. An XCOM-like tactics game, except when it isn’t, Hard West 2 brings some up-to-date ideas to the poker table.
Tower of Fantasy codes currently active and how to redeem them

Tower of Fantasy codes are a way of getting free stuff in the new Genshin-like open world sci-fi RPG. It's pretty usual for gacha games to release freebies in the form of codes, helping players get in-game or premium currencies to trade for randomized pulls of new characters, or to ease the burden of all that material farming they're inevitably going to have to do.
Tower of Fantasy apologizes for long launch day server queues with freebies for all

The newest Genshin-like is drawing plenty of day one interest from PC and mobile players. As was likely expected for a free-to-play online game launch, Tower of Fantasy's servers are struggling to handle day one interest with 10+ hour long server queues. We've already gone hands on with it and dubbed it a "messy Genshin Impact," though it does bring customizable characters and a slightly more shared world than Genshin. Even so, no surprise that all the current Genshin lovers are jumping in to see if it's a competitor worth fussing over before they head back to Teyvat.
Surreal Apex Legends bug is doing a switcheroo on character abilities

Apex Legends has just kicked off season 14—introducing new character Vantage (opens in new tab), marking the death of the self-revive perk and increasing the level cap with an extra three tiers of 500 levels. It's also had some unintended side effects, like a very humorous bug that does the old switcheroo on character abilities.
Cult of the Lamb review

What is it? A game that puts the ‘cult’ into ‘cutlet’. Reviewed on GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 8 GB RAM. At first, it looks like this is going to be a remarkably short game. Things start with you, as a cowering little lamb, being led to your death as a sacrifice. Within ten minutes however, you’ve already exacted violent revenge on your would-be murderers, and pledged your adorable allegiance to the mysterious being that returned you to the land of the living. You start a cult of your own; a cult where all the members are super-cute creatures.
Mod makes Halo's Master Chief into a Yakuza enforcer

1980s Tokyo⁠—the glitz, the glamor, the excesses of the postwar economic miracle, the… genetically enhanced super soldier from 2551?. Modder Kashiiera over on Nexus Mods (opens in new tab) has traded one gaming sex symbol for another, replacing Yakuza 0's sensitive hunk Kiryu with Halo's sensitive hunk, Master Chief Petty Officer John 117. Thanks to a simple model swap, you can now rough up thugs, teach important life lessons, and unravel the mystery of the Empty Lot as a 7-foot-tall, one-ton killing machine from the 26th century.
Tower of Fantasy is a messy Genshin Impact with few ideas of its own

The most charitable way I could describe Tower of Fantasy's relationship to Genshin Impact would be "inspired." It's so deeply inspired by Hoyoverse's anime character action game that it would be easy to shrug it off as one of the many mobile clones you see show up in ads trying to convince you they're where the real players are at. Its uncanny resemblance to Genshin is the hardest thing to get over in its opening hours, kind of like trying to get over how much Genshin felt like Breath of the Wild when it came out. But if you can grimace through it and restrain your cynicism, the MMO-like systems it introduces could be what sets it apart.
Path of Exile's next quarterly expansion offers an early taste of the endgame

Lake of Kalandra will let players reflect on battles that were, battles that are, and some battles that have not yet come to pass. One of the great things about Path of Exile is its enormous, incredibly customizable endgame, the Atlas of Worlds. Taking every piece of the main game, past seasonal expansions, and more, throwing them into a blender and serving it up like some kind of never-ending Content Smoothie. The only problem is you've got to complete PoE's surprisingly extensive story campaign first, a feat many players still haven't achieved. The upcoming Lake of Kalandra expansion looks to give players an early peek at endgame action from the start.
Crossfire: Legion brings back the RTS genre while offering something for newcomers too

There’s not a gamer who lived in the late '90s or early 2000s who doesn’t remember blockbuster real-time strategy (RTS) classics like Command & Conquer, StarCraft, Age of Empires, and countless others. The ability to dump countless hours into crafting the perfect strategy to destroy every last enemy on the map certainly consumed many a young (and young at heart) gamer’s after-school hours.
Destiny 2 Plug One Adept god roll: The best weapon perks to get

Far be it from me to say that FOMO is fundamentally baked into the way Destiny 2's loot grind works, but I need to remind you that this is the last week you'll be able to get a PLUG ONE.1 fusion rifle for the foreseeable future. Next season it leaves the rotation of potential Nightfall rewards, with no return date. That matters because PLUG is a very strong Arc weapon, making it well-placed to take advantage of whatever Arc synergies arrive with season 18's subclass rework. You want a decent PLUG in your arsenal.
Destiny 2 fans jump on leak as evidence that a new 'poison' subclass coming

One Bungie artist is probably getting a talking to in the HR room with no windows right now. Be prepared to take this with a sizable pinch of whatever passes for salt in the Destiny 2 universe, but it appears an artist at Bungie may have inadvertently given a glimpse of the game's next subclass. The leak came in the form of a clip allegedly posted to an Artstation account, as first reported by DestinyTwoLeaks on Twitter. I can't confirm the provenance because the linked post has been pulled, but—this being the internet—the clip is still easy enough to find. I've embedded it at the top.
PC Gamer

