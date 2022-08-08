ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

Analysts Are Betting On C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) With A Big Upgrade This Week

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on C4 Therapeutics too, with the stock up 16% to US$11.70 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever

ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Consolidated Water Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $4.37 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Marriott Vacations

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marriott Vacations VAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marriott Vacations. The company has an average price target of $180.83 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $136.00.
MARKETS
NASDAQ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walmart, Rush Enterprises and Essential Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA), and Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 9/6/22, Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/12/22, and Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.287 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of WMT's recent stock price of $128.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Walmart Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when WMT shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for RUSHA to open 0.43% lower in price and for WTRG to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Better Choice Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Better Choice Co BTTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Better Choice Co missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $5.53 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Mister Car Wash Q2 Earnings

Mister Car Wash MCW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mister Car Wash missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $28.08 million from...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Beyond Air: Q1 Earnings Insights

Beyond Air XAIR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Air beat estimated earnings by 21.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.47. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

