NASDAQ
Analysts Are Betting On C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) With A Big Upgrade This Week
C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on C4 Therapeutics too, with the stock up 16% to US$11.70 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
Motley Fool
Why Bakkt Holdings, Marathon Digital Holdings, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today
The Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index both came in lower than expected in July. This suggests inflation might be peaking, which is good for riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. All of these crypto companies recently reported earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Goodness Growth Q2 Revenue Increases 48% YoY, What About Adjusted EBITDA?
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNSF GDNS GDNSF Q2 2022 total revenue was $21.1 million, an increase of 48.2% as compared to Q2 2021, and 34.9% as compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $10.4 million, or 49.2 percent of revenue, as compared to gross profit of $6.9 million or 48.6 percent of revenue in Q2 last year.
CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
LAW earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Benzinga
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NPCE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Consolidated Water Co: Q2 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $4.37 million from...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
Expert Ratings for Marriott Vacations
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marriott Vacations VAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marriott Vacations. The company has an average price target of $180.83 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $136.00.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walmart, Rush Enterprises and Essential Utilities
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA), and Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 9/6/22, Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/12/22, and Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.287 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of WMT's recent stock price of $128.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Walmart Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when WMT shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for RUSHA to open 0.43% lower in price and for WTRG to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.
Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SWIM earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (OYST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
OYST earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Benzinga
Better Choice Co: Q2 Earnings Insights
Better Choice Co BTTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Better Choice Co missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $5.53 million from...
Recap: Mister Car Wash Q2 Earnings
Mister Car Wash MCW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mister Car Wash missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $28.08 million from...
Beyond Air: Q1 Earnings Insights
Beyond Air XAIR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Air beat estimated earnings by 21.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.47. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
STON earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Why CS Disco Stock Fell Hard Today
Investors were very unhappy that management cut its 2022 guidance.
