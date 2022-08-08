ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Restaurant Association expands ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include UH women’s volleyball and soccer team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday, the Hawaii Restaurant Association has announced the expansion of its ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball and soccer teams. Running through September 23, local restaurants like Giovanni Pastrami, Zippy’s, and Wolfgang’s Steakhouse will take turns providing one...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Candidate calls on Super PAC to take down ‘sensational’ ads against opponent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressional candidate Patrick Branco is demanding that a Super PAC supporting him take down an ad that attacks his opponent, calling the content “sensational.”. “Throughout this campaign, I have raised what I believe are serious questions about Jill Tokuda’s record that voters deserve answers to before...
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Jim Leonhard
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Your Guide to Living in this Windward Oʻahu Beach Town

Agents at List Sotheby’s International Realty use two words to describe Kailua: beach town. “Kailua is a location with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,” says Heather Selvitelle, a multi-award-winning agent at List Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s this feeling of being in a small beach community, but with growing opportunities. It feels like a family community.”
KAILUA, HI
