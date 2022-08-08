Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Related
Mililani football set for showdown with California’s Mission Viejo
Mililani football will host California's Mission Viejo on Saturday night.
Honolulu Little League to play Arizona in Friday’s West Region finals
Honolulu Little League faces Arizona's Sidewinder Little League in Friday's West Region finals.
Honor Flights in Hawaii: Filling a hole for veterans
"This will be one of the aircrafts that we'll use and we'll take this first group out of Hawaii and we'll have them on this aircraft right here and take them to D.C.," said Tim Thompson, Alaska Airlines director of public engagement.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Restaurant Association expands ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include UH women’s volleyball and soccer team
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday, the Hawaii Restaurant Association has announced the expansion of its ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball and soccer teams. Running through September 23, local restaurants like Giovanni Pastrami, Zippy’s, and Wolfgang’s Steakhouse will take turns providing one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
UPDATE | Honolulu Little League now one win away from playing in World Series
Honolulu Little League will play Sidewinder Little League of Arizona this Friday in the championship game of the West Region tournament. The team from Arizona beat Tri-City Little League of Northern California during Wednesday's elimination game 8-1.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Candidate calls on Super PAC to take down ‘sensational’ ads against opponent
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressional candidate Patrick Branco is demanding that a Super PAC supporting him take down an ad that attacks his opponent, calling the content “sensational.”. “Throughout this campaign, I have raised what I believe are serious questions about Jill Tokuda’s record that voters deserve answers to before...
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones and friends are remembering a hiker who died after falling from a cliff on the Waimano Ridge Trail as a tireless, gentle warrior for the aina. Officials have identified the hiker as 61-year-old Nate Yuen. A search had been underway for Yuen, who was last...
RELATED PEOPLE
Update to Hawaii couple who got $18,000 electric bill to pay for neighborhood streetlights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been six months since a Maili couple received a $18,000 bill from Hawaiian Electric Company to cover the streetlights in their neighborhood. KHON2 was first to report the issue back in February when Desha-Ann Kealoha and her husband said their home was the only one to receive this bill and that […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
Hawaii Magazine
Your Guide to Living in this Windward Oʻahu Beach Town
Agents at List Sotheby’s International Realty use two words to describe Kailua: beach town. “Kailua is a location with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,” says Heather Selvitelle, a multi-award-winning agent at List Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s this feeling of being in a small beach community, but with growing opportunities. It feels like a family community.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiipublicradio.org
Here's what the rising cost of goods and services means for restaurants, bars
Consumer prices have gone up almost 7% overall in Honolulu in the last year, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report found increases across all sectors — including food. The food marketing agency Food Gurus Hawaii tracks trends in restaurant sales each...
Crash in Waianae leaves moped driver dead
According to police, the moped was driving westbound on Farrington Highway when he crashed into the sedan that was traveling in the opposite direction while making a left turn on a private driveway.
5 people sent to hospital after fatal crash in Waianae
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Waianae that left a 38-year-old man dead.
Family of woman killed in hit-and-run on H2 talks
A family pleads for help to find the person who killed 25-year-old Aria Ronquillo on the H2 freeway. Her father, Dennis Ronquillo, still can't believe she's gone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Back-to-back assaults against police officers raise concerns
Two assaults against law enforcement officers in the first degree and one in the second degree, a total of three assaults against police officers happened just days apart.
KITV.com
Man, woman in SUV that struck Chinatown machete suspect wanted for attempted murder
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police say they are looking for two more suspects in connection with the chaotic machete incident in Chinatown from Monday night. Police arrested the suspect who was wielding the machete, but now HPD says it is looking for a man and woman who were inside an SUV that struck the suspect. The pair are wanted on complaints of second-degree murder, police said.
Family devastated after woman fatally stabbed in Kaneohe
The Honolulu Police Department arrested a man in his 30s for murder after a 27-year-old woman died from her injuries on the H-3 Freeway.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0