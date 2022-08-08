Read full article on original website
Related
Mayor Kleis Would Like Housing Added in These Areas of Downtown of St. Cloud
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis revealed his 2023 budget plan Monday night at the city council meeting. He made clear revitalizing the downtown is a top priority and to accomplish this he'd like to add housing. Kleis says they currently have 300 housing units downtown which includes subsidized housing, rentals and market rate housing. He'd like to see the total amount of housing available make it to 1,000 units. More on this.
Recount in St. Cloud Council Race Separated by 3 Votes
ST. CLOUD -- As of right now just three votes separate the second and third place finishers in St. Cloud's City Council race in Ward 2. After Tuesday night's vote Sandra Brakstad is leading Seal Dwyer 432 votes to 429 votes. Karen Larson is the top overall vote-getter in that ward with 638 votes.
DNR Awards Grant to St. Joseph for New Park Project
ST. JOSEPH -- A planned new park in St. Joseph has just been awarded some grant money from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Community Development Director Nate Keller says the city is getting a $250,000 matching grant for East Park. The city will also have to kick in $250,000.
Minnesota State Fair Police is Back, Still Need to Hire 100 Officers
The Minnesota state fair is just a couple of weeks away. It unofficially marks the end of summer in Minnesota. Last year, the fair disbanded their police force and asked Ramsey County to provide the police for the fair. This was a huge undertaking, and this year, they have reinstated the State Fair Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Filing Period Still Open for Some Local City, School Races
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period is still open for local cities and school districts that did not participate in Tuesday's primary election. In Waite Park, the seats held by Mayor Rick Miller and council members Vic Schulz are all up for election. In St. Joseph, the seats held by...
Living In A High Crime Area Of St Cloud Is My Main Entertainment
I rent an apartment in St Cloud for during the week and commute back to Fargo or Detroit Lakes on the weekends. Seems most every week there is some kind of crazy and sometimes criminal activity going on. Sounds of gun shots aren't that uncommon and those little "Fast & Furious" cars racing by can be annoying.
Second Business Announced for Former St. Joe Police Station
ST. JOSEPH -- A second business has now been announced for the former St. Joseph fire hall and police station. Building owner Shannon Wiger says White Peony Boutique has signed a lease for the north half of that space next to WR Home. White Peony and WR Home do incredible...
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction
WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
A Refresher Driver’s Test For St Cloud Drivers (Opinion)
In an effort to make the streets of St Cloud safer for us all, I think a recap of just plain common sense needs to be readdressed for some. Just about every day I encounter a driver that could benefit from brushing up on the common sense about operating their motor vehicle.
St. Cloud Chamber Seeking Nominations for Shining Star Award
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for this year's Star Celebration. The Shining Star award recognizes a volunteer who simply went above and beyond to make a difference with the St. Cloud Area Chamber this year. Nominations must be submitted by September 7th. The...
Memorial Bench Dedicated for Fallen St. Joseph Firefighter
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph Fire Department honored one of their own Tuesday night. The department dedicated a memorial bench for former St. Joseph Fire Captain Andy Loso. Loso passed away in November at the age of 42 after getting COVID while in the line of duty. He served...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Purses Stolen From An Apartment; Scooter Stolen in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue South where some items were taken from a garage. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the items were new and in a box. They are faucets, pictures, a garage door opener and miscellaneous items.
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
School Nutrition Conference in St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of school nutrition experts spent this week in St. Cloud. The Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference wrapped up Wednesday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. This year, a trend was emerging. The more than 700 participants were interested in how to buy local...
This 50-Year-Old Saint Cloud Business Was The 1st Of Its Kind In Minnesota
A Saint Cloud-based business just celebrated its 50th anniversary and in doing so we learned that they were the first of their kind in Minnesota, and just the 2nd in the entire nation when they opened their doors in 1972. Saint Cloud Surgical Center has been offering outpatient surgeries since '72.
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign
ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
Primary Voting Continues Today
ST. CLOUD -- Polling places across the region report slow or steady voting in today’s primary. At the Lincoln Elementary polling station, election judges report steady voting since they opened. At Apollo High School, election judges estimate only three percent of registered voters have appeared as of 11:00 am.
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0