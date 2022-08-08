ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Mayor Kleis Would Like Housing Added in These Areas of Downtown of St. Cloud

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis revealed his 2023 budget plan Monday night at the city council meeting. He made clear revitalizing the downtown is a top priority and to accomplish this he'd like to add housing. Kleis says they currently have 300 housing units downtown which includes subsidized housing, rentals and market rate housing. He'd like to see the total amount of housing available make it to 1,000 units. More on this.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Recount in St. Cloud Council Race Separated by 3 Votes

ST. CLOUD -- As of right now just three votes separate the second and third place finishers in St. Cloud's City Council race in Ward 2. After Tuesday night's vote Sandra Brakstad is leading Seal Dwyer 432 votes to 429 votes. Karen Larson is the top overall vote-getter in that ward with 638 votes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

DNR Awards Grant to St. Joseph for New Park Project

ST. JOSEPH -- A planned new park in St. Joseph has just been awarded some grant money from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Community Development Director Nate Keller says the city is getting a $250,000 matching grant for East Park. The city will also have to kick in $250,000.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
WJON

Filing Period Still Open for Some Local City, School Races

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period is still open for local cities and school districts that did not participate in Tuesday's primary election. In Waite Park, the seats held by Mayor Rick Miller and council members Vic Schulz are all up for election. In St. Joseph, the seats held by...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mayor#Recreation Department
WJON

Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction

WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Chamber Seeking Nominations for Shining Star Award

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for this year's Star Celebration. The Shining Star award recognizes a volunteer who simply went above and beyond to make a difference with the St. Cloud Area Chamber this year. Nominations must be submitted by September 7th. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJON

Purses Stolen From An Apartment; Scooter Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue South where some items were taken from a garage. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the items were new and in a box. They are faucets, pictures, a garage door opener and miscellaneous items.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

School Nutrition Conference in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of school nutrition experts spent this week in St. Cloud. The Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference wrapped up Wednesday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. This year, a trend was emerging. The more than 700 participants were interested in how to buy local...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
WJON

Primary Voting Continues Today

ST. CLOUD -- Polling places across the region report slow or steady voting in today’s primary. At the Lincoln Elementary polling station, election judges report steady voting since they opened. At Apollo High School, election judges estimate only three percent of registered voters have appeared as of 11:00 am.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy