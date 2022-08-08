Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
ffxnow.com
Sushi restaurant hooked by Pike 7 Plaza, coming to Tysons this year
The second half of 2022 is expected to be busy at Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons. In addition to Ingle Korean Steakhouse, which is hoping to open this month, the shopping center will welcome the Japanese restaurant Kusshi Ko later this year, property owner and manager Federal Realty confirmed in a press release on Friday (Aug. 5).
ffxnow.com
Annandale rec center needs extended summer closure for maintenance
(Updated at 4:50 p.m.) The Audrey Moore Rec Center will be closed longer than usual for its annual summer maintenance to address mounting facility needs. The closure will begin on Aug. 27 and continue past Labor Day until Sept. 9, the Fairfax County Park Authority announced on Friday (Aug. 5).
alxnow.com
There are salons, restaurants and more businesses for sale in Alexandria
The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in the city. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or...
ffxnow.com
Midtown Jewelers in Reston Town Center to open new location
For more than 10 years, a family-owned jewelry boutique has called Reston home. That will change in the fall of this year when Midtown Jewelers leaves Reston Town Center for a new location in the Town of Herndon. The business has collected several accolades, including best jewelry store by Washingtonian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
ffxnow.com
‘Fresh Baguette’ promised at McLean bakery opening this fall
The concept behind Fresh Baguette is self-evident from its name. Serving freshly baked, artisanal bread and pastries, the Bethesda-based bakery is on the rise in the D.C. area, with its newest store expected to open in McLean early this fall. If the store passes its final inspection by the Fairfax...
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theburn.com
The Conche opens cake, chocolate studio in Sterling
Loudoun’s favorite chocolate-themed restaurant has expanded its operations. This week, The Conche opened a new facility named The Conche Chocolate & Cake Studio. The new business is located 22446 Davis Drive in Sterling. It will operate as a commercial kitchen and also a classroom for teaching events focusing on candies, cakes and other sweets.
ffxnow.com
Major mixed-used development approved near Herndon Metro Station
A major piece of the Town of Herndon’s vision for development around the Herndon-Monroe Metro Station has officially been approved. The Herndon Town Council unanimously voted to approve Lerner Enterprises’ proposal for the Parkview development, which would bring a little over one million square feet of development to the north entrance of the Herndon-Monroe Metro Station.
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
popville.com
Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park
Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffxnow.com
Rescued beagles arrive at Fairfax County shelter in anticipation of adoptions
The Fairfax County Animal Shelter is about to become a paw-pular place for beagle devotees, with 16 pooches saved from a Virginia research facility last month set to go up for adoption later this week. On Monday morning (Aug. 8), a number of the spirited, tail-wagging beagles made their first...
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Man Dies After Fairfax City Crash — “A 32-year-old Maryland man died from injuries he received when the motorcycle he was riding Monday afternoon collided with an SUV on Chain Bridge Road in Fairfax City, according to a police release.” [Patch]. Suspect in Fatal Springfield Stabbing Extradited...
ffxnow.com
Park Authority grapples with staffing challenges during busy summer
A shortage of seasonal workers has the Fairfax County Park Authority straining to stay afloat at the time of year when many of its facilities — from swimming pools to the Scotts Run Nature Preserve — tend to be busiest. The agency announced last week that the visitor...
WTOP
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
arlnow.com
Flood Watch in effect for Arlington and most of N. Va.
Arlington — along with D.C., Alexandria, Fairfax County and most of the rest of Northern Virginia — is under a Flood Watch today. The watch takes effect at 2 p.m. and will remain in effect into the evening hours as slow-moving storms roll into the area. The combination...
WUSA
9+ things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Aug. 12-15
WASHINGTON — As the week comes to a close, here are a few things to check out to make your off days worthwhile! From roasting snacks over the fire during the full moon to pairing wine with painting and dessert... there is so much to do with so little time!
popville.com
“We are heartbroken to announce that Newland’s last day of service was at the end of last month.”
Inside 327 7th Street, SE photo by Kimberly Kong. space previously home to Montmarte. Sad news from the recently opened Newland yesterday:. “We are heartbroken to announce that Newland’s last day of service was at the end of last month. We set out to serve food and drinks that...
