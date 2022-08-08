ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffxnow.com

Sushi restaurant hooked by Pike 7 Plaza, coming to Tysons this year

The second half of 2022 is expected to be busy at Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons. In addition to Ingle Korean Steakhouse, which is hoping to open this month, the shopping center will welcome the Japanese restaurant Kusshi Ko later this year, property owner and manager Federal Realty confirmed in a press release on Friday (Aug. 5).
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

Annandale rec center needs extended summer closure for maintenance

(Updated at 4:50 p.m.) The Audrey Moore Rec Center will be closed longer than usual for its annual summer maintenance to address mounting facility needs. The closure will begin on Aug. 27 and continue past Labor Day until Sept. 9, the Fairfax County Park Authority announced on Friday (Aug. 5).
ANNANDALE, VA
alxnow.com

There are salons, restaurants and more businesses for sale in Alexandria

The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in the city. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Midtown Jewelers in Reston Town Center to open new location

For more than 10 years, a family-owned jewelry boutique has called Reston home. That will change in the fall of this year when Midtown Jewelers leaves Reston Town Center for a new location in the Town of Herndon. The business has collected several accolades, including best jewelry store by Washingtonian...
RESTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reston, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Fairfax County, VA
Lifestyle
Reston, VA
Government
County
Fairfax County, VA
Reston, VA
Lifestyle
ffxnow.com

‘Fresh Baguette’ promised at McLean bakery opening this fall

The concept behind Fresh Baguette is self-evident from its name. Serving freshly baked, artisanal bread and pastries, the Bethesda-based bakery is on the rise in the D.C. area, with its newest store expected to open in McLean early this fall. If the store passes its final inspection by the Fairfax...
MCLEAN, VA
theburn.com

NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month

Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
mocoshow.com

Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Food Security#Volunteers#Food Drink#The Food Bank#Falls Church#Ukrainian
theburn.com

The Conche opens cake, chocolate studio in Sterling

Loudoun’s favorite chocolate-themed restaurant has expanded its operations. This week, The Conche opened a new facility named The Conche Chocolate & Cake Studio. The new business is located 22446 Davis Drive in Sterling. It will operate as a commercial kitchen and also a classroom for teaching events focusing on candies, cakes and other sweets.
STERLING, VA
ffxnow.com

Major mixed-used development approved near Herndon Metro Station

A major piece of the Town of Herndon’s vision for development around the Herndon-Monroe Metro Station has officially been approved. The Herndon Town Council unanimously voted to approve Lerner Enterprises’ proposal for the Parkview development, which would bring a little over one million square feet of development to the north entrance of the Herndon-Monroe Metro Station.
HERNDON, VA
WTOP

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
GLENARDEN, MD
popville.com

Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park

Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Man Dies After Fairfax City Crash — “A 32-year-old Maryland man died from injuries he received when the motorcycle he was riding Monday afternoon collided with an SUV on Chain Bridge Road in Fairfax City, according to a police release.” [Patch]. Suspect in Fatal Springfield Stabbing Extradited...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school

Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
VIRGINIA STATE
arlnow.com

Flood Watch in effect for Arlington and most of N. Va.

Arlington — along with D.C., Alexandria, Fairfax County and most of the rest of Northern Virginia — is under a Flood Watch today. The watch takes effect at 2 p.m. and will remain in effect into the evening hours as slow-moving storms roll into the area. The combination...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy