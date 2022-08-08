ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
Thousands lost in jail bonding scams in McPherson County

MCPHERSON - Authorities in McPherson are investigating scams of alleged family members needing to bond out of jail. From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the Law Enforcement Lobby reference a past scam. Through the investigation, it...
Sheriff: One dead after Kansas car fire, explosion

RENO COUNTY—One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release. While Deputies...
80 acres burned in Reno County grass fire

RENO COUNTY —Crews were busy again fighting grass fires Thursday in Reno County. Just after 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar in a media release.
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
Pair of home runs powers Wind Surge to win; still in first

WICHITA - The Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-5 on Thursday night as the Surge tallied fifteen hits to take the series lead and remain in first place. Wichita struck first in the bottom of the second inning as Anthony Prato homered to deep left field. Leobaldo Cabrera followed with an RBI single to score another run and extend Wichita’s lead to 2-0.
