cbs19news

Discover Black Cville earns national recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville program has earned national recognition for its community-building efforts. The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau reports the Discover Black Cville initiative received a U.S. Travel Association’s national Destiny Award. According to a release, this award program spans multiple categories and is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

JABA social engagement program recognized

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local organization that helps area adults with disabilities and the elderly stay active has been recognized on a national level. During the USAging Annual Conference in Texas, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging received an Aging Innovations and Achievement Award for its At Home with JABA Program.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

BWRT kicks off fall series with luncheon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time, the Business Women’s Round Table will be holding a Connections Luncheon. The BWRT, which was founded in 2004, aims to elevate the presence of women professionals by honoring, engaging and inspiring them. This works to drive business and economic and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Congregate Charlottesville holds a walking vigil

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Friday night a walking vigil hosted by Congregate Charlottesville took place. It was a one-mile walk that started at the First Baptist Church on West Main. This is the oldest Black church in Charlottesville. They made five additional stops at places where people took a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Storytime returning to New Dominion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years, a childhood literacy program is resuming at a bookstore on the Downtown Mall. New Dominion Bookshop says its Storytime program will resume on Sept. 3. The program is free to attend and open to the public and it will take place weekly.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Marking anniversary of torch march, Unite the Right on Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday marks five years since a torch march occurred at the University of Virginia, resulting in violent clashes between groups on opposing sides. Several people were injured in the confrontation near the UVA Rotunda that night, and video of the marchers carrying lit tiki torches...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Journey of Hope stops in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A group of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers have been biking across the country, pedaling toward a Journey of Hope. It is a cross-country cycling team that started in Seattle and is making its way to Washington, D.C. The team made a stop in Charlottesville, where it has been sponsored and housed by CrossFit Spark and IX Art Park.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Webinar held about law, democracy, and the torch march at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday marked the five-year anniversary of the torch march on the Grounds of the University of Virginia. It happened the night before the Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville. UVA's Jewish Studies Program hosted the webinar to share more about the effects the march...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting

The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

PCOB announces launch of online complaint portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several initiatives have been launched to help a Charlottesville board that has been created in the wake of issues with local law enforcement. Earlier this year, the Police Civilian Oversight Board looked for a company to help with an only system to receive and process...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Crews respond to fire in Crozet community

UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital following a fire on Thursday evening. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive around 5:30 p.m. The first crew arrived within six minutes of being dispatched, and a large...
CROZET, VA
cbs19news

UVA finds existing medication may help severe COVID patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System may have found a new way to help those hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19. A small study found that a monoclonal antibody medication called dupilumab, which is used to treat asthma and eczema, can help improve survival rates for severe COVID patients.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police say body found in Rivanna River

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two men accused of Greene County murder

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been charged with murder for a shooting that occurred Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, officials received a 911 call Wednesday regarding a shooting in the Ruckersville area. When deputies arrived, they found...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Man gets 12 years in case that tested broad search warrants

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges in a case that tested the constitutionality of broad search warrants that use Google location history to identify people near the scene of a crime. Okello Chatrie was sentenced...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
cbs19news

Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

