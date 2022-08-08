CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A group of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers have been biking across the country, pedaling toward a Journey of Hope. It is a cross-country cycling team that started in Seattle and is making its way to Washington, D.C. The team made a stop in Charlottesville, where it has been sponsored and housed by CrossFit Spark and IX Art Park.

