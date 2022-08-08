Read full article on original website
Calling All Food Loving Creators in Yakima Valley! Register Now!
Are you a restaurant, food truck or pop-up owner who is looking to get the word out on the delicious types of culinary delicacies you create? Register now for the Central Washington State Fair's Farm to Fork experience!. How Can I Get My Business Out There More?. The Central Washington...
This Funny Yakima Car Lot TikTok Video Has Over 1 Million Views
I was minding my own business being nosy on the internet when I discovered this funny Yakima car lot TikTok video that has over one million views. Yes, over 1,000,000 clicks have been a-clicking on this TikTok video from Steve Hahn's Auto Group in Yakima, Washington!. Your guess is as...
Improve a Dogs Life Today! Walk for the Yakima Humane Society!
The weather is right in that sweet spot where the days are still long and the evenings are nice and warm, perfect for dog walking! Did you know you can walk dogs at the Yakima Humane Society?. It's the Perfect Fresh Air Activity. They say 30 minutes of exercise is...
After sudden cancer discovery, high school quarterback 'in a battle for what the rest of his life looks like'
Cole Mullins treated this football offseason with Hanford (Wash.) High School like how any returning second-year starting quarterback would have - with a high level of quiet confidence as a backfield leader. "He's been our guy," third-year Hanford coach Nick Baker said. But right now, Mullins could ...
The Five Best Places in Yakima to have a Lazy Day
Life is a series of events you have to figure out how to get around or adjust to in order to survive. It causes mass amounts of stress on everyone, you can lose sleep, stop taking care of yourself, or miss a lot of things going on around you. It's...
Top 7 Reasons You Can’t Miss the Final Downtown Summer Nights
Is it just me, or is summer going faster this year?. One sure sign we've come a long way is that we've already come to the final week for Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights. Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights Finale is Thursday, August 11th. In addition to August 11th being my paternal...
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
Free backpacks and snow cones at Tri-Cities back-to-school event for kids
Benton County Sheriff’s Office also holding a school supplies drive.
The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat
It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
Last Day to Sign Kids Up for Special NASA STEM Day Camp in Wapato
Today is the LAST day to sign your kids up for a special day camp! This is a special NASA STEM-based day camp being hosted by The Campbell Farm in Wapato, Washington. This special NASA STEM day camp is for kids ages 10 to 14 years old!. The day camp...
In Need of a Job? 11 Unique Options Across Eastern Washington
Searching for some extra income? Maybe this is your first time looking for a job or you are about to quit because you just can't take another minute where you're at. Hold up, wait a minute the below job options might help. Don't Quit Until You've Got Your Backup Ready.
Man Shot by Yakima Deputies After Saturday Chase
A 26-year-old man is dead after fleeing and shooting at Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Deputies were called by Sunnyside Police Department Officers to a report of shots being fired in the 100 E South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. One person at that location was shot multiple times and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala fled the area. Deputies found him near his mother’s residence and when they tried to stop him he fled in his vehicle.
Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms
TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
Sentencing for Clouds in mass killing on Yakama Reservation moved to September
The sentencing of James Dean Cloud — convicted in the June 2019 Yakama Reservation mass killing — has been delayed until September. So has a hearing to determine whether he should be granted a partial acquittal and new trial. He was charged along with Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud...
Homelessness Increasing in Yakima County
The annual Point in Time Homeless Community Survey is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima over the last year. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24. The 2022 survey included 670 people experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4%...
Do You Need Your Car Washed? Back-to-School Fundraising Today!
The Latino Community Fund of Washington State is hosting a carwash today, Tuesday August 9th between 12 pm - 7 pm to raise funds for their upcoming Backpack and Barbers Event August 28th, 2022! Wash off the weekend warrior from your car and make a difference at the same time, right here in the Yakima Valley!
Yakima Co. investigators struggle with violent weekend that left 4 dead, 5 injured
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators are struggling to keep up with the caseload after a series of violent crimes across Yakima County over the weekend left four people dead and at least five people injured. “We lose a lot of sleep over this because we’re trying to solve this...
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
