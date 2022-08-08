SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s been a concern for months, the rising crime at Destiny USA that’s making shoppers think twice about heading to the mall. “It strikes a cord because you’re going there to shop and have fun and eat some food and maybe have a couple drinks and you don’t expect to hear a shooting go out or a stabbing,” Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said in an interview with NewsChannel 9.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO