PRIMARY ELECTION: Mankato residents narrow field in mayoral race
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While attention on Tuesday focused on the special election for the first congressional district, there were other local races on the ballot, included city council, mayoral, sheriff, county commissioner and school referendums. One of those races was for Mankato mayor and residents have decisively narrowed the...
North Mankato urges residents to conserve water
The vote means the district will get $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and high school. DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato.
KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election)
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act.
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act.
Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall.
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. One of the biggest and most-discussed topics was child care. “Where is Minnesota going to be in 10 years and how do we get there?...
Primary Day voting underway, narrowing candidate pool in local elections
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday is Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, it’s several elections all in one. That includes the Primary Election, which determines who will be on the November ballot, and the Special Election to fill the seat of the late Jim Hagedorn.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening. Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota.
Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act.
Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday adopting the Mankato Land Acknowledgment and Mankato Acknowledgment Guide. The acknowledgment serves as a starting point for recognizing and supporting indigenous communities. The acknowledgment was approved. “I feel like I need to celebrate, it feels great. It feels...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 50th Mankato project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday. The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages. Wednesday’s groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house. The groundbreaking...
Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-10-22 - clipped version
Authorities in Owatonna are informing community members that a convicted level 3 sex offender has moved into the community. Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election. Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato.
Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota's relationship toward wolves. Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project.
MN Elections: Inside Tuesday’s Primary and Special Elections
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’ve heard about the voting process - now lets dive into the candidates themselves. Our Washington D.C. correspondent Molly Martinez has been on the campaign trail all week for both Republican Brad Finstad, and democrat Jeff Ettinger’s team. Brad Finstad’s strategy this week has...
Voters prepare to vote in Tuesday’s primary election
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s Election Eve here in Minnesota, with candidates making their final pushes before polls open Tuesday morning. Republican Congressional Candidate Brad Finstad says the biggest issue facing voters is fuel cost and inflation. Gov. Tim Walz says people are heading to the polls with the climate and abortion rights on their minds.
Jeff Ettinger reflects on campaign for Congress
Tuesday's special primary election is the first under the new districting rules, meaning some voters have some new polling places. Tuesday's Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota's First Congressional District, it's several elections all in one. Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing.
Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit Owatonna to host a roundtable discussion with the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Southern Minnesota business leaders to discuss job training and economic expansion.
DNR wants public input on state wolf population
This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Things to know for elections tomorrow...
