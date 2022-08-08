ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

PRIMARY ELECTION: Mankato residents narrow field in mayoral race

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While attention on Tuesday focused on the special election for the first congressional district, there were other local races on the ballot, included city council, mayoral, sheriff, county commissioner and school referendums. One of those races was for Mankato mayor and residents have decisively narrowed the...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato urges residents to conserve water

KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election) The vote means the district will get $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and high school. DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato. Updated: 38 minutes ago. The closure of...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election)

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
OWATONNA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
City
Madison, MN
City
Madison Lake, MN
City
Le Sueur, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
KEYC

Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Primary Day voting underway, narrowing candidate pool in local elections

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday is Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, it’s several elections all in one. That includes the Primary Election, which determines who will be on the November ballot, and the Special Election to fill the seat of the late Jim Hagedorn.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota State#Election Local#The Minnesota Vikings#The Mankato City Council
KEYC

Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening. Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota. Updated: 9 hours ago. Gas prices...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday adopting the Mankato Land Acknowledgment and Mankato Acknowledgment Guide. The acknowledgment serves as a starting point for recognizing and supporting indigenous communities. The acknowledgment was approved. “I feel like I need to celebrate, it feels great. It feels...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 50th Mankato project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday. The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages. Wednesday’s groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house. The groundbreaking...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-10-22 - clipped version

Authorities in Owatonna are informing community members that a convicted level 3 sex offender has moved into the community. Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato

The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MN Elections: Inside Tuesday’s Primary and Special Elections

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’ve heard about the voting process - now lets dive into the candidates themselves. Our Washington D.C. correspondent Molly Martinez has been on the campaign trail all week for both Republican Brad Finstad, and democrat Jeff Ettinger’s team. Brad Finstad’s strategy this week has...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Voters prepare to vote in Tuesday’s primary election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s Election Eve here in Minnesota, with candidates making their final pushes before polls open Tuesday morning. Republican Congressional Candidate Brad Finstad says the biggest issue facing voters is fuel cost and inflation. Gov. Tim Walz says people are heading to the polls with the climate and abortion rights on their minds.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Jeff Ettinger reflects on campaign for Congress

Tuesday’s special primary election is the first under the new districting rules, meaning some voters have some new polling places. Tuesday’s Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, it’s several elections all in one. Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing. Updated: 11 hours...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit Owatonna to host a roundtable discussion with the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Southern Minnesota business leaders to discuss job training and economic expansion.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

DNR wants public input on state wolf population

This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Things to know for elections tomorrow... Updated: 8 hours ago. Voters should be aware that they're choosing who will be on...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy