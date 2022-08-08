ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Funeral details shared for Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, who died following a cardiac event

By Jay Worlton Producer, KHQ Local News
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to 4 acre brush fire off Cheney Plaza and Luke Road

CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #3 responded to a brush fire off Cheney Plaza Road and Luke Road on Thursday. According to SCFD #3 Battalion Chief Alex Turner, the fire is burning 4.5 acres with no immediate threats to structures, people or animals at this time. Turner...
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Dive team recovers body from Spokane River, investigation underway

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. According to SCSO, the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will be working with Major Crimes detectives to determine the person's identity. It's unknown right now how long the person was in the water or what happened prior to the recovery.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Spokane Valley, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
KHQ Right Now

Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto

SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Fire#Svfd
KHQ Right Now

Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney now 100% contained

CHENEY, Wash. - The Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney is now 100% contained, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team. Last Updated: Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. The Williams Lake Fire is 65% contained and all evacuations have been lifted as of Monday morning, according to...
CHENEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley scores $21.6M for major projects, including underpass

(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley learned this week that $21.6 million in federal funding has been awarded for a major construction project, an underpass and some other improvements, that was pitched to both expand public safety and further local economic development. “The city is thrilled to share this...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Big Country News

14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle

SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting

SPOKANE, Wash. - Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces. "They could've killed somebody simply," Ronnie Marks said. "The blast was a blast I've never heard before. It shook the building," he said. The two men...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant

CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
CHENEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy