Funeral details shared for Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, who died following a cardiac event

KHQ Right Now
Crews responding to new fire at the base of Schweitzer Mountain
Crews are responding right now to a fire at the base of Schweitzer Mountain and Colburn. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane firefighters put out RV fire during thunderstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - During Thursday's thunderstorm, Spokane firefighters put out an RV fire.
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to 4 acre brush fire off Cheney Plaza and Luke Road
CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #3 responded to a brush fire off Cheney Plaza Road and Luke Road on Thursday. According to SCFD #3 Battalion Chief Alex Turner, the fire is burning 4.5 acres with no immediate threats to structures, people or animals at this time. Turner...
KHQ Right Now
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River, investigation underway
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. According to SCSO, the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will be working with Major Crimes detectives to determine the person's identity. It's unknown right now how long the person was in the water or what happened prior to the recovery.
Alcohol a Factor in Thursday North Idaho Crash That Injured Four Teens
SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Highway 41 near milepost 34.7, in Bonner County. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway off the west shoulder....
KHQ Right Now
Level 1 evacuations in place for Martin Fire burning 13 miles south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Level 1 (get set) evacuations are in place for the 44 acre Martin Fire burning around Bonnie Lake 13 miles south of Cheney. Western boundary, all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across the Blackman Road. Eastern border running along Texas Ferry...
KHQ Right Now
Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
KHQ Right Now
KCSO searching for who killed 'Dale the Duck' at Avondale Golf Course
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is searching for the person who ran over and killed a duck at the Avondale Golf Course. General Manager Jason Jerman said a golfer intentionally ran over the duck on Friday. What's even more disappointing is the Duck, dubbed "Dale,"...
KHQ Right Now
SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. - 57-year-old Raymond Schulte has been arrested after an hours-long stand off with law enforcement near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) posted on Facebook saying around 8 p.m., first responders were about to coax the man into surrendering peacefully. Last Updated: Aug....
KHQ Right Now
Mayor Nadine Woodward orders Spokane city flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee is asking all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Dan Patterson, the Spokane Valley Firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after a shift and died on Aug. 4. In response, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward...
KHQ Right Now
Driver arrested for vehicular assault following crash on Bruce and Peone that sent one to hospital
On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:05 am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of N. Bruce Road and E. Peone Road. Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 personnel arrived at the scene, contacted the two drivers, and...
KHQ Right Now
Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney now 100% contained
CHENEY, Wash. - The Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney is now 100% contained, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team. Last Updated: Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. The Williams Lake Fire is 65% contained and all evacuations have been lifted as of Monday morning, according to...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley scores $21.6M for major projects, including underpass
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley learned this week that $21.6 million in federal funding has been awarded for a major construction project, an underpass and some other improvements, that was pitched to both expand public safety and further local economic development. “The city is thrilled to share this...
KHQ Right Now
Spirit Lake man charged with 2nd degree murder of his friend, victim identified
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Bonner County Coroner's Office has identified the victim found deceased at a residence on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road as Steve M. Moore. Moore was 66 years old and from Westminster, Maryland. His next of kind were notified. The coroner's office is still looking into the cause...
KHQ Right Now
Northeast Youth Center hosting annual lemonade stand fundraiser on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northeast Youth Center is having a lemonade stand on Friday to help raise money to get kids a free trip to the Triple Play Family Fun Park. This is a years-long tradition that lets kids earn a full day of fun. The annual lemonade stand is...
14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle
SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
KHQ Right Now
'Never seen anything like it before': Town of Rockford cleaning up while farmers assess damage following Thursday's thunderstorm
Thursday's storm through southeast Spokane County didn't last long, but it was long enough. "15 minutes," Rockford-area farmer Kevin Wiggins estimated. "The wind was the worst. At the house we clocked 60 mile per hour winds before our wind gauge destroyed itself." Next to one of Wiggin's fields, the four...
KHQ Right Now
Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces. "They could've killed somebody simply," Ronnie Marks said. "The blast was a blast I've never heard before. It shook the building," he said. The two men...
KHQ Right Now
Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant
CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
‘Tired of this’: Local rancher loses thousands of dollars from cougar attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local rancher lost thousands of dollars after a cougar terrorized his small farm. “I’m getting tired of this,” said Randy Vigil. He’s owned and managed a small ranch in North Spokane County for almost 30 years. On Sunday, he found all seven...
