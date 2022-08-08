Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
247Sports
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy used a word white people can never say | Opinion
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned after reading an offensive racial term off the iPad of a player. Gundy should have known better.
Cale Gundy: What we know after Oklahoma assistant coach resigned
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy resigned after acknowledging he said an inappropriate word during a team meeting. What we know on the situation so far.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
COMMENTARY: Brent Venables' Actions Are Backing up His Words at Oklahoma
In accepting Cale Gundy's resignation this weekend, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reinforced that no one person is bigger than OU's program.
Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear
Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
AthlonSports.com
Matt Rhule Has Honest Reaction To What He's Seen From Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield's stock with the Carolina Panthers appears to be rising. What initially began as a real quarterback competition within the team has now become Mayfield's to lose. The veteran quarterback is competing against Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral for the starting position. Mayfield appears to be running away...
NFL・
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL・
Longtime ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel comes out as transgender
ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is transitioning, and will be using he/him pronouns. The 48-year-old, who the network has called "the foremost authority on women's basketball," is an award-winning veteran of sports journalism, and joined ESPN in 1996. Voepel said that his recent winning of...
Five-star WR Hykeem Williams down to six, sets commitment date
2023 Fort Lauderdal (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is down to six schools and has a commitment date of Sept. 23. In addition to Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Alabama remain involved in the five-star’s recruitment, with a decision just weeks away. Williams made...
CBS Sports
Roger Goodell says NFL's evidence calls for full-season Deshaun Watson ban, calls QB's behavior 'predatory'
An investigation by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson resulted in a recommended six-game ban for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and misconduct. The NFL is appealing and looks to impose a harsher penalty on Watson. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained the league's stance on pursuing a longer suspension, saying Watson's actions were "egregious" and "predatory behavior."
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court
As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
College football realignment: ESPN and Big Ten part ways for good
ESPN has shown Big Ten games for over 40 years, but that partnership appears to be over in the latest phase of college football realignment. The four-letter network has pulled out of its negotiations with the Big Ten, effectively ending the relationship between the two, SBJ's John Ourand reports. ...
AOL Corp
Feisty, chippy Dallas Cowboys ready to take on Broncos in practice, preseason game
How do you know the Dallas Cowboys are tired of practicing against each other and ready to go against another team?. After roughly two week of training camp practices without one real skirmish, multiple fights erupted, including several on consecutive plays, on Tuesday’s final padded practice before the fans in Oxnard.
Bob Stoops on Cale Gundy's resignation from Oklahoma football: 'It kills me'
Former OU coach Bob Stoops said in a radio interview that he was "torn apart" by Cale Gundy's exit, but he reiterated his trust in Brent Venables.
