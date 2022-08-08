ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear

Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
ATHENS, GA
AthlonSports.com

Matt Rhule Has Honest Reaction To What He's Seen From Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's stock with the Carolina Panthers appears to be rising. What initially began as a real quarterback competition within the team has now become Mayfield's to lose. The veteran quarterback is competing against Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral for the starting position. Mayfield appears to be running away...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL
CBS News

Longtime ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel comes out as transgender

ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is transitioning, and will be using he/him pronouns. The 48-year-old, who the network has called "the foremost authority on women's basketball," is an award-winning veteran of sports journalism, and joined ESPN in 1996. Voepel said that his recent winning of...
SOCIETY
CBS Sports

Roger Goodell says NFL's evidence calls for full-season Deshaun Watson ban, calls QB's behavior 'predatory'

An investigation by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson resulted in a recommended six-game ban for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and misconduct. The NFL is appealing and looks to impose a harsher penalty on Watson. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained the league's stance on pursuing a longer suspension, saying Watson's actions were "egregious" and "predatory behavior."
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
NBC Sports

Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court

As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
