Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
Police scanner explains timeline of the shooting in Security-Widefield that left three dead
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police radio provides a timeline for the shooting that occurred in the Security-Widefield area Sunday. While the radio transmissions remain unconfirmed by investigators, the transmissions provide a real-time account of what law enforcement was encountering on the scene. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE...
KRDO
Community invited to pay respects to fallen El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy outside of department
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is working to honor a deputy who died in the line of duty Sunday, Aug. 7. While two deputies and an officer with the Fountain Police Department were responding to a shots fired call in Security-Widefield, the EPCSO said they were met with gunfire. In that shooting, 39-year-old Dep. Andrew Peery lost his life.
KRDO
Suspect and another victim dead in shooting that killed an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed a second victim died during a deadly shooting in Security-Widefield. The suspect, accused of shooting and killing an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy, was also found dead. CSPD says when two EPCSO patrol deputies and an...
Comments / 0