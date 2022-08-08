ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

Community invited to pay respects to fallen El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy outside of department

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is working to honor a deputy who died in the line of duty Sunday, Aug. 7. While two deputies and an officer with the Fountain Police Department were responding to a shots fired call in Security-Widefield, the EPCSO said they were met with gunfire. In that shooting, 39-year-old Dep. Andrew Peery lost his life.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy