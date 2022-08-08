Read full article on original website
247Sports
Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league
Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year
At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
247Sports
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
247Sports
'Our offense hasn't done anything'; Ryan Day pushing Ohio State to be great again
There has been a consistent goal for Ohio State throughout the offseason: getting back to and winning the Big Ten in 2022 and returning to the College Football Playoff. Since Nov. 23, 2021, when the Buckeyes lost to rivals Michigan for the first time since 2011, the failure of last year has been on the minds of players at coaches at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
247Sports
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
247Sports
Camp Notebook Day 7 Observations: Talking O-Line With Center Briason Mays & Guard John Bolding
A conversation with offensive linemen Briason Mays & John Bolding. Breaking down Plays of the day & young WR’s coming on.
Transfer WR Dee Wiggins turning some heads in Louisville fall camp
The University of Louisville football team has a bunch of new faces on the roster. And one that has stood out so far in fall camp is wide receiver Dee Wiggins. The transfer from Miami was solid during spring ball but U of L head coach Scott Satterfield said he's turned some heads during the first week or so of fall camp.
247Sports
'He's playing at a high level right now': Illini left tackle Julian Pearl embracing new position
CHAMPAIGN — The left tackle position at Illinois hasn’t prompted much thought or concern for half of a decade. For most of five seasons, Vederian Lowe trotted to the position in his No. 79 jersey and manned the premium position for Illinois, protecting the blindside of the Illinois starting quarterbacks for the past three seasons.
247Sports
Jashaud Stewart stepping up for Arkansas D-line
Coming into fall camp, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knew that finding pass rushers would be a point of emphasis for the Razorbacks. Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart could certainly help the Hogs answer that question, and the Jonesboro (Ark.) has caught the attention of some teammates throughout the first week of practices.
247Sports
Latest on Malik Hornsby's dual role at Arkansas
The second half of spring drills a few months ago, backup quarterback Malik Hornsby's role as a wide receiver was a hot topic, but due to so many wide receivers elevating their play over the past six practices it appears as though the plan has shifted to more of a package for him versus an extended role as a wide receiver.
The best USF thing you'll see today
Probably, the best thing you'll see today, regardless. USF DT De'Juan Cease has earned a full scholarship. Cease (who's from DL coach Da'Quan Bowers' hometown), was a transfer from Division II Allen University in South Carolina and has fought his way to a scholarship at the Division I level. Really awesome to see, especially when you realize that defensive coordinator Bob Shoop said he has a chance to see time in the defensive line rotation this year.
247Sports
NC State's Most Important Players: No. 10-1
Expectations for NC State's football team are among the highest in program history heading into the 2022 season. The Pack, which finished as a top 20 team last year, returns 18 starters and is poised for an even better season than the 9-3 (6-2 ACC) record in 2021. The Wolfpack...
247Sports
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson recaps first fall camp scrimmage
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson chatted with the local media following the first scrimmage of fall camp. Here's the full converation in Q&A format:
247Sports
USC's commitment to physicality comes with caution
USC started training camp with an emphasis on physicality that came as music to the ears of Trojan fans and early indications based on what we’re allowed to see are that they are putting the players through their paces. A picture is worth a thousand words and Bobby Haskins’ arms after Monday night’s Coliseum practice said plenty. Decorated with fresh red slashes and pink-purple bruises, Haskins confirmed verbally what we could see just by looking at him: The Trojans aren’t playing tag out there.
247Sports
Everything D-Line coach Tony Tuioti said after Oregon's seventh fall practice
Following Oregon's fourth fall practice, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti fielded questions from the media. Here is a complete transcript from Tuioti media session. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
247Sports
Georgia football: Todd Monken dispels notion that offense has to carry team in 2022
Coming off Georgia’s first national championship since 1980, all eyes are on what the Bulldogs’ defense can do after losing eight starters from this time last year. While the defense undeniably has holes that need to be filled, that doesn’t mean their counterparts on offense feel like they have to do more this season.
247Sports
Transfer OL Brian Greene found the fit he was looking for at Michigan State
Ask Brian Greene’s new Michigan State teammates about him, and the first thing they’ll mention is Greene’s considerable experience. They say he’s been a seamless fit off the field as much as on it, where his advanced understanding of offensive line play from five seasons at Washington State makes him a quick study as well as an accessible resource for the Spartans’ younger linemen.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 481 | 2022 position preview: Illini linebackers and special teams
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner break down the 2022 Illinois linebackers and special teams unit. The guys discuss expectations for a full year of Calvin Hart Jr., Tarique Barnes' value and the depth behind the two starters, including an under-the-radar name the staff is excited about. Then the guys discuss how Illinois will replace three specialists, the return game and expectations for Hugh Robertson and Caleb Griffin.
247Sports
