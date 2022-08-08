Read full article on original website
Keeping the streets safe as students return to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — With students heading back to class soon, traffic is already getting hectic in Oxford. FOX13 spoke to drivers and police about keeping it safe on the road. Here is something to consider: when the students return to Ole Miss, the population of Oxford almost doubles. “Oh...
wtva.com
Ole Miss and Bianco agree to new contract
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss and head baseball coach Mike Bianco agreed to a new contract extension, the university announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Bianco and the Rebels won the College World Series in June. "We are blessed to have Mike Bianco as our head coach, and we intend...
Argument during basketball game leads to shooting in Collierville
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after Collierville police say an argument during a pickup basketball game led to a shooting Friday. Officers responded to the disturbance call at Niki McCray park at 6:14 p.m. According to police, the suspect grabbed a gun from his vehicle and shot the victim during the disturbance. The victim […]
Pick-up basketball game leads to shooting in Collierville, police say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Gunfire rang out during a pick-up basketball game in Collierville Friday night, according to the Collierville Police Department. Police said the game was happening at Niki McCray Park around 6:15 p.m. During the game, an argument began which lead one person to grab a gun from...
247Sports
Ole Miss adds punter Charlie Pollock to roster
Ole Miss Football has added a punter to its roster, The Rebels added former Nevada punter Charlie Pollock to their roster on Thursday afternoon. It is assumed that Pollock would join the team as early as Friday. Ole Miss has been with few punting options, as punter Fraser Masin...the only other punter on the official roster...has been rumored to be injured an unavailable for fall camp.
Police, college say no threat to LGBTQ community in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee case
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi Police released a statement Friday to address the community’s concerns about the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case. The statement comes after more details about Lee’s death emerged when Tim Herrington, who is charged in connection with Lee’s murder after his disappearance, appeared in court Tuesday. Lee […]
wtva.com
Family seeking answers about pedestrian death in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Kevon Page, 21, died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County, according to authorities. Law enforcement said he was walking along Highway 371 on August 4 when the accident happened. Page's sister Madison said she was asleep when her brother disappeared...
thelocalvoice.net
Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss
The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
Daily Mississippian
State argues Jay Lee was strangled to death by Timothy Herrington
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was refused bond by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison at his hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tollison denied Herrington bond on the grounds that the evidence presented...
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
desotocountynews.com
Escaped rapist believed to be in Tunica County
DeSoto County deputies assisting the search for Samuel Hartman. An escaped rapist from an eastern Arkansas detention facility could be in Tunica County, according to sheriff’s officials there. Schools have been placed on lockdown and several agencies, including DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies, are assisting in the search.
wtva.com
Third arrest made in Lee County homicide
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Flakes is the estranged wife of victim...
wtva.com
Oxford woman to debut designs at Paris Fashion Week
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oxford woman is using her talents to lead her out of homelessness and into a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Europe. Timber Heard will be going to Paris Fashion Week by the end of September to debut some of her fashion designs. She lives in Oxford now,...
wcbi.com
City of Booneville and its Police Chief headed to Federal Court
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Booneville and its Police Chief are headed to Federal Court in October. A Mississippi woman has filed a Federal civil lawsuit against a former Booneville Police Officer, the City of Booneville, and Police Chief Michael Ramey. The woman claims she was sexually...
Moving company owner wanted in Oxford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
wtva.com
Okolona library is finalist for makeover
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Chickasaw County library is one of 10 finalists for a prize that includes a makeover and book package. Okolona Carnegie Library was chosen to be one of 10 finalists nationwide. The organization "Heart of America" transforms spaces into modern learning environments so that students and...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Tarek
Tarek is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for August 12, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Germantown drowning victim identified as coach who tried to save child in culvert
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A 37-year-old man drowned Tuesday while trying to save a child who had fallen into a drainage culvert in Riverdale Park in Germantown, authorities said. The victim was identified as Horace William Drennan of Memphis but his loved ones know him as Will. Germantown police and fire responded to the park on […]
wtva.com
Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
