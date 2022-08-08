ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

SC ranked top 15 with most underprivileged kids, report says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is ranked among the top 15 with the most underprivileged children, according to a report by WalletHub. According to the report, there are nearly one in seven children in the United States and the Children’s Defense Fund says a child is abused or neglected every 48 seconds.
KIDS
ngu.edu

NGU Ranks as Best Private Online College in South Carolina for 2022

With students’ changing demands for alternative education opportunities, online education continues to grow more popular as an option to traditional brick-and-mortar classrooms. Colleges and universities offer online programs designed to match the academic requirements of on-campus degrees with added flexibility, affordability, and convenience. The online technology firm ZDNet.com, recently...
TIGERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized a law Democrats say is designed to address record inflation. The Senate approved the Democrats’ big election-year economic package, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. At a news conference in Columbia Tuesday afternoon,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
FOX Carolina

$11M allocated for housing stability services across state

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local United Ways announced a partnership with SC Housing that will allocate $11 million to housing stability across the state with $400,00 designated for two Upstate counties. The organization said the $11 million will go to providing housing stability services including case management, housing navigation,...
ADVOCACY
WCBD Count on 2

These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved South […]
INCOME TAX
kiss951.com

It Takes 2.7 Full Time Jobs To Pay Rent at Minimum Wage In South Carolina

This is a startling statistic. If you work a minimum wage job in South Carolina you’d have to work 106 per week to afford the average rent. That number comes from the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s 2022 Out of Reach report. The purpose is to bring awareness to the issue that rent is “out of reach” to many low-income workers across the country.
HOUSE RENT
WCNC

Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Board Of Education#High School#State Of South Carolina#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Columbia#The State House
abccolumbia.com

SC Tax rebates for those eligible could be on the way soon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced they are issuing close to one billion dollars in state tax rebates before the end of the year, but only to those who file their 2021 South Carolina individual income tax returns by October 17th, which is the filing extension deadline.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Special Education
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX Carolina

Connecting the Carolinas: Groups push for revamp of old rail line

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An old rail line is getting a possible revamp. Three conservation groups between North and South Carolina are pushing for its return, but they’re wanting to turn it into a walking trail. Saluda Grade Rail Trail hasn’t been active since 2001. It spans 31...
LANDRUM, SC
gsabizwire.com

Rebuild Upstate hires new Community Engagement Coordinator

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Rebuild Upstate has brought on DeAndra Hillman to be its new Community Engagement Coordinator. Before joining the Rebuild Upstate team, Hillman was a Mortgage Processor at NewRez since 2020. Before that, she worked at UPS in Inside Sales from 2016 to 2022. She is also a small business owner of Max Tax Tax Filing and a founder and mentor at Queens Inspired.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy