FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBOC
Three Dover Officers Injured During Arrest
DOVER, Del.- Three Dover Officers were injured Wednesday evening while attempting to arrest Corey Reyes, suspected of domestic assault, according to the Dover Police Department. Around 8 p.m., police made contact with the female who sustained injuries from Reyes. Police learned Reyes placed his hands on the victim's neck, preventing...
WBOC
Seaford Police Warn of Car Thefts
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says there has been a recent spike of theft from vehicles within the city. Some areas the department mentioned were Hickory Lane, Oak Street, Rodney Street, Shipley Street, Bradford Street and Nylon Ave just outside of SPD jurisdiction. SPD asks residents to be sure...
Ocean City Today
Three from Salisbury face robbery charges in Ocean City
Two men and a juvenile face robbery charges in Ocean City after two of them walked up and snatched two necklaces from the victim’s neck and assaulted him and another person in the process. Brandon Eugene Lawrence, 18, and Andre Lamont Henry, 19, both from Salisbury were arrested by...
CBS News
16-year-old boy shot in Delaware, Wilmington police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Linden Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and...
Wilmington Drug Bust: Heroin, Cocaine, and Oxycodone Seized
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges. Authorities state that on August 3 at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 800 block of North Adams Street. Police made contact with the three occupants, 35-year-old Maurice Drew, who had an outstanding warrant, 32-year-old Justin Rodriguez of Philadelphia, and 30-year-old Brett Chattin. Following a brief investigation, police recovered 641 bags of heroin, 41 grams of cocaine, 37.1 grams of marijuana, and 2 Oxycodone pills. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
Is There a Serial Killer on the Loose in Dover? Police Respond
DOVER, DE – Reports have been circulating online that a serial killer is on the...
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Kiamensi Gardens SWAT Raid, Two Charged
New Castle County Police update yesterday’s SWAT activity in Kiamensi Gardens. Offficials said during the month of July, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were investigating drug activity that was reportedly occurring on the 200 block of Binstead Avenue in the community of Kiamensi Gardens.
2 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware
The 37-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 27-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for shooter who opened fire, shot man on Kensington basketball court
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify a shooter who fired shots at a person while on a basketball court in Kensington. According to police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of E Ontario Street around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday night.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Wednesday morning. On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Vibe entered the intersection and into the path of the Ram. As a result, the front of the Dodge Ram struck the left side of the Pontiac Vibe. After impact, both the Vibe and the Ram pickup truck traveled in a northeasterly direction until they came to rest near the westbound shoulder area of North Little Creek Road.
WBOC
Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island
Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera.
2 men shot at New Castle, Delaware apartment complex
Police say the shooting happened on the 600 block of Moores Lane in the Colonial Village Apartments complex.
firststateupdate.com
18-Year-Old Dover Woman Kille In Tragic Accident Wednesday
firststateupdate.com
Police Update Wednesday’s Double Shooting In New Castle
New Castle County Police have updated a story that only First State Update told you about earlier today. Officials said earlier today (Aug 10) at 10:44 a.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Moore’s Lane in the community of Colonial Village Apartments for the report of a shooting that had just occurred.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 61-year-old Donald Macek of Georgetown, DE. Macek was last seen on August 10, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Greenwood, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Macek have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
WMDT.com
Dover crash kills one, injures another
DOVER, Del. – A crash Wednesday morning in the Dover area claimed the life of one and injured another. At around 8:20 a.m., police say a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road, approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Pontiac reportedly pulled into the intersection, into the path of the Dodge, causing the Dodge to hit the left side of the Pontiac.
Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Dover
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Truck Crash That Closed I-95 in Delaware for Hours
Two men died when their BMW was struck by a box truck along a dark section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County Thursday night, Delaware State Police said. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for about six hours. Authorities responded to the crash involving the truck...
WMDT.com
Police investigating weekend burglary at Dover Walgreens
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the overnight hours on Saturday. We’re told while the Walgreens, located at 1001 Forrest Avenue, was closed, an unknown male broke a window to gain access to the business. He then reportedly took several cartons of cigarettes, placed them into a bag, and left the store.
