Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

MU hires former football player Lee as assistant AD for NIL

Missouri has hired former Tigers linebacker Brandon Lee as assistant athletic director for name, image and likeness, MU athletics announced in a news release Thursday. Lee will be responsible for working with “internal and external constituents to best support student-athletes in the NIL space,” per the release. He will lead MU’s NIL program, which will include education for Missouri athletes.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU football prepares for season with Cook as starting QB

Missouri football ran drills during fall camp Wednesday in Columbia. The practice followed coach Eliah Drinkwitz's announcement that Brady Cook will be the starting quarterback for MU's opening game against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1. Cook earned the spot over Tyler Macon, Sam Horn and Jack Abraham.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia Regional Airport begins phase two of the new terminal project

The Columbia Regional Airport is moving forward with the second phase of construction as the new terminal is nearing completion. Plans for the second phase include repurposing the building that was previously used for the Airfield Flight Service Station (AFSS), airport manager Mike Parks said Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Annie Ruth Taylor, Jan. 29, 1951 – Aug. 8, 2022

Annie Ruth Taylor, 71 of Columbia, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at her home. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Aug. 12, 2022

Lewis Richard Buckner, Jr., 72, of Columbia died Aug. 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 at House of Prayer Family Church, 2707 W. Main St., Jefferson City, Missouri. Amanda Jessie Schoenfeld, 71, of Columbia died Aug. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Dorothy Shedd Brooks, Oct. 11, 1922 — Aug. 9, 1922

Dorothy Shedd Brooks died August 9, 2023, at Lenoir Woods in Columbia. She was 99. Mrs. Brooks was born Oct. 11, 1922, in Atlanta to Robert Rabb Shedd and Lucille Elizabeth Dobbs Shedd. The family soon moved to Chattanooga, Tenn., where she spent most of her early life and graduated from Chattanooga Central High School.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri Task Force 1 set to return from Kentucky deployment

Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. The task force received its demobilization efforts Thursday morning and is on its way back to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters, according to a Facebook post from the Fire District.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

GUEST COMMENTARY: A clear-eyed look at the past half-century of American life

“The Flag, the Cross and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at his Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened,” by accomplished environmentalist author Bill McKibben is a thought-provoking overview of 60-years of America’s declining patriotism, faith and economic prosperity told through the nostalgic lens of a Baby Boomer.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Kenneth Richard Pembleton, Dec. 3, 1956 — Aug. 9, 2022

Kenneth Richard Pembleton, 65, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the University of Missouri Hospital. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, with the funeral service at noon at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Large-scale solar installations make sense, too

I’m writing in response to Jay Hasheider’s recent column regarding rooftop solar and solar farms. Jay is a friend and ally, but, this column sets up a false dichotomy. We need rooftop solar and we need solar farms, preferably located close to our city. About opinions in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Roy Lovelady to be sworn in as Third Ward council member Saturday

After a historic run-off election, Columbia’s newest city council member Roy Lovelady will be sworn in Saturday during a special meeting. Lovelady was elected as the Third Ward council member in a special election Aug. 2, after April’s election with incumbent Karl Skala resulted in a tie. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Boone County 911 dispatcher shortage could affect call wait times

Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) needs more dispatch workers in its emergency communications center. Dispatcher shortages have been reported .komu.com/news/midmissourinews/jefferson-city-911-call-center-facing-dispatcher-shortages/article_6b0fb090-021c-11ed-ae86-6388cc867d39.html" target="_blank">across the state. In Boone County, the budget has allotted 61 emergency telecommunicators. However, there are currently only 33 full-time workers, leaving the joint communications department with 28 vacancies.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

CPD seeks public's help in identifying 'suspicious' man who invaded a local home

The Columbia Police Department were dispatched to the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane after receiving a report of a "suspicious" person Tuesday night, according to a release. The police department was dispatched around 10:12 p.m. after the caller reported an adult male approximately 6 feet tall "entered their home and fled upon discovery."
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

GUEST COMMENTARY: Kansas is prime example of GOP's misguided strategy

“My opponent,” fulminated the candidate, “and those who endorse him continue to focus on the extreme and unconstitutional notion that we can overturn the 2020 election.”. No, that was not said by a Democrat, but by Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Legislature, who was facing,...
COLUMBIA, MO

