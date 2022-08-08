ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Monday August 8th

By Kris Boone
 4 days ago

The triple digit streak continues for San Angelo, now at 36 consecutive days hitting at least 100 degree for an afternoon high. The past couple of days have barely reached the threshold hitting exactly 100 on the mark. That cooling trend is expected to continue through week with the streak expected to break my midweek.

The middle of the week will also see the best rain chances for the Concho Valley in weeks. As a major short wave trough moves south from Texas Panhandle and into central Texas. Isolated showers begin to increase Tuesday with more widespread showers and storms for both Wednesday and Thursday. Friday rain chances begin to dwindle as the though moves to the south of the region. That will allow temperatures bounce back into the upper 90s and lower 100s with cloud coverage decreasing. Any storms development through the week will be very short lived in nature, reducing the risk of severe weather, but also cutting back on the potential rain accumulation as well. Most areas that see any rain will likely stay below half of inch of rain.

Conditions dry back out for the weekend with afternoon highs creepy back up towards the 100s.

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

