Falmouth, MA

capecoddaily.com

Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks

FALMOUTH – A number of alterations to the Steamship Authority’s ferry schedule are being made to facilitate summer events. On Friday, August 19, the last two trips into and out of Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to the Ocean Park Fireworks. The specific trips affected are the 6:30 p.m. departure from […] The post Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Provincetown Declares Sewer Emergency

PROVINCETOWN – A sewer emergency has been declared in Provincetown for properties on the town’s vacuum sewer system. The emergency applies to properties on Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street, as well as properties on the sewer system on Bradford Street between Conwell Street and Prince Street. A complete list of affected residences […] The post Provincetown Declares Sewer Emergency appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Harwich Officials Wrestle with Road Safety on Route 28

HARWICH – Harwich town officials are looking to make the Route 28 corridor in Harwich Port safer as high vehicle volumes, poor lighting, and other traffic issues continue to pose challenges. Police Chief David Guillemette told select board members that the area sees congestion from ride-share services around closing time, but a designated pick-up area […] The post Harwich Officials Wrestle with Road Safety on Route 28 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Falmouth, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Falmouth, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
SCITUATE, MA
capecod.com

Box truck overturns in Bourne

BOURNE – A crash resulted in a box truck overturning in Bourne. It happened shortly before 7 PM on Route 28 near the Otis Rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell...
BOURNE, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
SCITUATE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cyanobacteria Alert for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster

BREWSTER – A cyanobacteria bloom has been reported at Schoolhouse Pond Town Landing in Brewster by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. The town has posted a health advisory for the pond, urging residents to avoid contact with the water where a visible algal bloom is present. Pets and children are especially susceptible to cyanotoxins […] The post Cyanobacteria Alert for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BREWSTER, MA
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Sea Lab to Be Dedicated to Former Mayor

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford school building will be named after the late former city mayor Frederick Kalisz, Jr., according to a Wednesday announcement from the New Bedford public schools. The Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center next to the Taylor Elementary School on Portland Street is set...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Wareham firefighters respond to house fire

WAREHAM – On Thursday at 2:22 PM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a house fire on Windswept Road. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes to find a fast moving fire in the residence. Captain Micky Bird and duty crew on Engine 5 attacked the fire knocking it down rapidly. […] The post Wareham firefighters respond to house fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Why Are They Paving Only Half the Street in New Bedford?

As road crews have been out paving the streets of New Bedford this summer, one question has continuously popped up. “Why is that on some streets, half of the street is paved and the other isn’t?” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said on his weekly appearance on WBSM Wednesday. “People might look at it and say, ‘you forgot the other half,’ but that’s not quite it. There’s a context here.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Boat collision off MV damages two vessels

Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker

EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters and the Wellfleet Harbormaster teamed up to rescue a person whose kayak capsized. It happened about 9:30 AM Wednesday off Cooks Brook Beach. The victim was able to call 911 to summon help. EMTs evaluated the kayaker once they were safely back to shore. The post Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM, MA

