Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Related
Michael Cohen declares 'the end is near' for Trump after FBI raid
Michael Cohen, a former attorney for former President Trump, declared on Tuesday that "the end is near" for his former boss after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence. "Here’s what Trump’s attorneys should be telling him: ‘when the fbi raids, all you can do is prepare...
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
FBI searched Melania’s wardrobe, spent hours in Trump’s private office during Mar-a-Lago raid
FBI agents scoured Melania Trump’s wardrobe and spent several hours combing through Donald Trump’s private office, breaking open his safe and rifling through drawers when they raided the former First Family’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida Monday morning. The Post has learned that the search warrant used by...
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search
Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
POLITICO
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago
ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Trump accuses FBI agents of trashing Melania's closet
Former President Donald Trump accused FBI agents of trashing his wife Melania 's closet during their raid of Mar-a-Lago on Monday.
Hunter Biden joins dad Joe for vacation as FBI called out for double standard after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
Hunter Biden joined his dad on an Air Force One flight to South Carolina Wednesday for a family vacation amid criticism of the FBI’s alleged double standards after agents raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The raid comes amid an ongoing federal investigation in whether Trump...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump supporters descend on Mar-a-Lago following FBI raid
Supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to his Florida home of Mar-a-Lago on Monday to show support for the country's former leader following an unexpected FBI raid.
Fact check: Bruce Reinhart, who approved FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, was not appointed by Trump
Bruce Reinhart, the magistrate judge who approved the FBI's search warrant, was appointed by district court judges, not by Trump, in 2018.
FBI raid on Trump Mar-a-Lago resort likely sparked by 'informant': Retired agent
A retired FBI agent who served at the agency for 24 years said an "informant" likely provided information that led to the raid Monday at former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago.
FBI searches Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and seizes documents
Sources say the Monday morning search was part of an inquiry into missing White House records after Trump’s presidency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI search of Trump's Florida home was 'by the book,' ex-prosecutors say
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's silence about its search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home is a sign of an investigation being run "by the book," former federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Slate
What We Know About the Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid
At around 7 p.m., on a hot Monday evening (it’s hot where you are, right?), former President Donald Trump announced that the FBI had raided his “beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.” The premises, he wrote in a statement, was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”
House Republicans to meet with Trump at Bedminster, following Mar-a-Lago FBI raid
Rep. Jim Banks and members of the House Republican Study Committee are expected to meet with former President Trump at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, Tuesday evening, Fox News has learned. Banks, R-Ind., the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is expected to bring a dozen members of the...
Comments / 0