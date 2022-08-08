ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Michael Cohen declares 'the end is near' for Trump after FBI raid

Michael Cohen, a former attorney for former President Trump, declared on Tuesday that "the end is near" for his former boss after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence. "Here’s what Trump’s attorneys should be telling him: ‘when the fbi raids, all you can do is prepare...
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Slate

What We Know About the Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid

At around 7 p.m., on a hot Monday evening (it’s hot where you are, right?), former President Donald Trump announced that the FBI had raided his “beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.” The premises, he wrote in a statement, was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

