Electric cars that don’t pay gas tax contribute to poor road conditions, investigation finds

Eric Felten, with Real Clear Investigations joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss his latest piece directed to electric car drivers, "Why You Might Not Be Pumped Over Privacy-Jolting Mileage Taxes".

“People haven't been sort of talking out loud about it, but on capitol hill they've been talking about it for some time realizing that, you know, if you're not getting gas taxes, the electric cars that are using the roads, what's going to pay to fix the roads?” Felten asked. “So now there's several models for this, you could do it with GPS based mileage, right? You could do something where there's some sort of communication when you refuel or when you recharge your cars.”

Later Felten said, “I think that what has to happen if it's not going to become a sort of a privacy fiasco is some kind of solution that um, doesn't record where you were or where you went, maybe some device on the car that counts total miles, it's a sort of odometer, extra odometer.”

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk