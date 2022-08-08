ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Electric cars that don’t pay gas tax contribute to poor road conditions, investigation finds

By Mark Reardon, The Mark Reardon Show
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sypPa_0h9ihG3f00

Eric Felten, with Real Clear Investigations joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss his latest piece directed to electric car drivers, "Why You Might Not Be Pumped Over Privacy-Jolting Mileage Taxes".

“People haven't been sort of talking out loud about it, but on capitol hill they've been talking about it for some time realizing that, you know, if you're not getting gas taxes, the electric cars that are using the roads, what's going to pay to fix the roads?” Felten asked. “So now there's several models for this, you could do it with GPS based mileage, right? You could do something where there's some sort of communication when you refuel or when you recharge your cars.”

Later Felten said, “I think that what has to happen if it's not going to become a sort of a privacy fiasco is some kind of solution that um, doesn't record where you were or where you went, maybe some device on the car that counts total miles, it's a sort of odometer, extra odometer.”

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

What Does 50% Electric Cars Mean To The Grid?

In August of 2021, President Biden a goal to have 50% electric cars in the US by 2030. In mid-July of 2022, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg was at a hearing in the House and. on this goal and the practical problems. What was stunning in his responses is the absolute...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Vehicles#Capitol Hill#Audacy
thecentersquare.com

Buttigieg says electric vehicles are 'best' solution to high gas prices, but are they affordable?

(The Center Square) – Republicans are attacking U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for comments he made about electric vehicles on an MSNBC talk show. Buttigieg was discussing the high cost of gas in the U.S. on Aug. 4 when he said, “The best thing we can do for the medium and long term is make sure Americans have more options through greater fuel efficiency and greater access to vehicles that don’t require gasoline at all so that Americans don’t have to worry about what is happening in some middle eastern capitol or foreign war zone.”
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
notebookcheck.net

First US$4,000 tax credit for used electric car purchase passes but new Teslas don't qualify for the larger $7,500 rebate

Tesla may continue to benefit from government largesse as the Senate just passed the US$740 billion bill on tax reform, climate change, and healthcare spending mitigation. The giant US$370 billion climate section contains newly minted credits for purchasing either a used electric vehicles, or a new one, that will mostly benefit established names like Tesla. General Motors and Ford with their budding EV efforts are also expected to benefit, while those that are just starting with an electric car or two, like Toyota or Honda, may miss out.
INCOME TAX
insideevs.com

Tesla's New Speedy Service Plan Drops Some Loaners, Uber Options

As you may remember, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that the electric automaker would be moving to a new service strategy that's quicker and more efficient than the current system. In fact, he said Tesla will be applying "Formula 1 pit crew techniques to Teslas." However, now we're learning that it may impact the way Tesla handles loaners.
ECONOMY
TaxBuzz

Almost None of Today's Electric Vehicles Qualify For New Tax Credit

Almost none of the electric vehicles on the market today are eligible for the new tax credit just approved by the Untied States Congress. Within the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, there lies a provision to expand the tax credit offered to electric vehicle (EV) owners. However, as one recent report points out, the "rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today."
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
906
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy