Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
dailyphew.com

Woman Finds Old Suitcase On Train Tracks, Opens It And Discovers The Most Pawesome Thing Ever

A woman was casually walking her dog in a remote area in England when they spotted an old suitcase left on some abandoned train tracks. To her surprise, the doggie rushed to the piece of luggage and started sniffing it as if to tell there was something inside. That’s when the lady approached the suitcase and heard a faint cry of meows. She carefully unzipped it and saw a mother kitty with 8 baby cats left to die. They were emaciated and malnourished, and the mother feline looking particularly dehydrated.
dailyphew.com

Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite

After a routine day, a man found a cute yet astonishing surprise waiting for him in the middle of his bed. He found that a mother squirrel had used her bed, or more specifically, her house, to construct a snug nest for her two children. With the help of twigs,...
dailyphew.com

Dog Appears On A Family’s Porch And Refuses To Leave

A dog chose to stop and relax in an odd location while ambling through a neighborhood in the Texas city of La Porte. She was obviously out of breath since she had been walking for a while and also because she had several health issues. So the dog entered a house through the front door, made sure no one was nearby, and then took a seat in the porch’s shade.
dailyphew.com

Dog Is Rejected Over And Over Again Until This Woman Sees His Beauty

Sometimes individuals criticize others based solely on their outward look, neglecting to consider their true attractiveness. Lucky was abandoned several times just because he stood out from the other dogs. Many individuals who came into contact with him during his life were overwhelmed by what they saw and decided not to give themselves the opportunity to meet this lovely dog, but one person did.
dailyphew.com

Man Saves Little Coyote From Drowning And Takes Him On A Raft Ride For 10 Days

Outdoor thrills and surprises abound on travels, as seen by the encounter a guy had with a little coyote. Extreme sports enthusiast Justin frequently does multi-day rafting adventures on Canada’s Saskatchewan and Red Deer rivers. On one of these excursions, the man heard what appeared to be a dogfight, but following further examination, he discovered nothing.
dailyphew.com

Grandson Captures The Heartwarming Bond Between His Grandma And Her Shiba Inu

If you imagine spending your sunset years surrounded by stunning nature and with your best friend by your side, you’re not alone!. Japanese photographer Yasuto took a series of heartwarming and wholesome photos of his grandmother and her dog, a Shiba Inu. And in the background—the jaw-droppingly gorgeous landscape that the Land of the Rising Sun is known for.
dailyphew.com

90-Year-Old Tortoise Whose Legs Were Eaten By Rats Gets Prosthetic Wheels And Goes Twice As Fast

When rats ate the front legs of a hibernating 90-year-old tortoise named Mrs. T in Pembrook, Wales, its owner, Jude Ryder, feared the worst. A £1,000 vet bill did little to improve the situation until Ryder’s mechanical engineer son Dale, 37, glued wheels from a model aircraft onto the tortoise’s shell, making her twice as fast. Dale had received Mrs. T as a gift when he was 8 and she was already in her 60s.
dailyphew.com

Shiba Inu Keeps Falling Asleep In Same Position As His Favorite Plush Toy

Shiba Inu Maru loves to sleep, especially with his little stuffed polar bear toy, and the internet loves to follow them—he has 2.3 million followers on Instagram!. Not only that, Maru always makes sure to nap in the same position as his teddy, making the adorable duo look all the more similar.
dailyphew.com

Baby Deer Refuses To Leave The Human Who Saved Her Life

Lithuanian outdoorsman Darius Sasnauskas had a chance to witness a birth of two baby deer in his backyard near the Yellowstone National Park in the US. Unfortunately, one of them was injured and soon left behind by her family because she couldn’t keep up with them. “With so many...
dailyphew.com

This Rescue Pup Sleeps With His New Food Bowl Every Night

Susanne was heartbroken when she saw a picture of a little Jack Russell terrier mix online two years ago. Susanne thought about what it would be like to help another dog in need even though she already had a rescue dog at home. She stated to The Dodo:. “When I...
dailyphew.com

A Pair Of Beluga Whales Show Their Joy After Being Rescued From An Aquarium In China, And Being Transferred To Their New Home

But moving two beluga whales to another continent in the midst of a pandemic is as challenging as it sounds. Relocating captive animals is laborious and demanding. Despite this, a two-year relocation initiative resulted in the liberation of these two whales, known as Little Gray and Little White, and their transport to Iceland.
