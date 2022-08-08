A woman was casually walking her dog in a remote area in England when they spotted an old suitcase left on some abandoned train tracks. To her surprise, the doggie rushed to the piece of luggage and started sniffing it as if to tell there was something inside. That’s when the lady approached the suitcase and heard a faint cry of meows. She carefully unzipped it and saw a mother kitty with 8 baby cats left to die. They were emaciated and malnourished, and the mother feline looking particularly dehydrated.

