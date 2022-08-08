ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead after overnight West End shooting

CINCINNATI — "We got a family out here hurting right now because of something like this," said community activist Mitchell Morris. He said it does not matter who you are or what neighborhood you are from, gun violence needs to stop. The most recent homicide shows that no one...
CINCINNATI, OH

